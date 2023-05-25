What's going through the mind of youth hockey players in the penalty box?
We talked to a bunch of players at the 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup and asked them some fun questions to help pass the time.
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Have you ever wondered what goes through the minds of youth hockey players as they sit in the penalty box? Well, now you can find out!
Reporter Sydney Wolf sat down with a bunch of girls at the 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup to ask them a couple questions about being in the box. Find out what they had to say!
