Youth

Warroad's Rylee Bartz and Jayson Shaugabay earn USA Today Player of the Year awards

Bartz earned the inaugural award for Girls Player of the Year while Shaugabay won the top honor for the boys.

A two-photo collage showing two hockey players from the same town.
Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay and Rylee Bartz.
The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 4:09 PM

WARROAD, Minn. — Two Warroad skaters have earned top honors from USA Today.

Jayson Shaugabay has been named the USA Today Boys Hockey Player of the Year while Rylee Bartz was given the inaugural Girls Player of the Year award.

The 18-year-old Shaugabay just finished up his senior season with the Warriors and earned 96 points over 31 contests. Warroad was the runner-up in Class A at the 2023 Minnesota State Tournament. The 5-foot-9 center captained his team and earned the prestigious Mr. Hockey award for his four-year varsity career and was then drafted by the Tampa Bay Lighting in the fourth round of the NHL Entry Draft this summer. He will likely skate for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL in 2023-24 before heading to play Division I hockey at Minnesota Duluth.

Bartz is originally from the Fargo area but skated with the Warriors for her senior season. The 5-foot-7 forward earned a whopping 107 points over 30 games with Warroad and won the Class A state title with the team. She wore an 'A' and was a top-10 finalist for Ms. Hockey while leading the state of Minnesota in points scored for the 2022-23 season. She is headed to play Division I hockey at the University of St. Thomas.

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
