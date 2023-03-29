USA Hockey Youth Tier II 18U Nationals coming to Twin Cities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Teams from all across the country will be in Maple Grove this weekend, March 30-April 3 to compete for a Chipotle-USA Hockey Youth Tier II 18U national championship title.

Games will be held at Maple Grove Community Center and Brooklyn Park Ice Arena, located just northwest of the Twin Cities.

A full list of the teams participating can be seen below and game times and schedules can be found here . Games will be streamed live on USAHockey TV .

Youth Tier II 18U 1A:



American Division National Division Sun Valley Suns (ID) Jr. Blue Hens (DE) Portland Jr. Winterhawks (OR) WCYH Jr. Mustangs (UT) Atlanta Fire (GA) Team Wyoming (WY) Montana Wolves (MT) Alabama Thunder (AL)

Youth Tier II 18U 2A:



American Division National Division Ashburn Xtreme (VA) Montgomery Ice Devils (MD) Nashville Jr. Predators (TN) Anchorage North Stars (AK) Raleigh Raptors (NC) Clearwater Ice Storm Blue (FL) Arizona Jr. Sun Devils (AZ) Arizona Bobcats (AZ) Cyclones Academy (NH) Maine Gladiators (ME) Tri-Cities Jr. Americans (WA) Central Connecticut Capitals (CT)

Youth Tier II 18U 3A:



Liberty Division NHL Division West Dundee Leafs (IL) Chicago Hawks (IL) Rochester Grizzlies (NY) Boch Blazers (MA) Littleton Hawks (CO) Minnesota Voyageurs (MN) Montclair Blues (NJ) Golden State Elite Eagles (CA)

Olympic Division USA Division Philadelphia Blazers (PA) Team Ohio (OH) Green Bay Bobcats (WI) Mt. Lebanon Hornets (PA) Texas Tigers (TX) Minnesota Grey Ducks (MN) Chesterfield Falcons (MO) Northern Michigan United (MI)

For more information on the tournament, click here .