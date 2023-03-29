Sponsored By
Youth

USA Hockey Youth Tier II 18U Nationals coming to Twin Cities

Teams from all across the country will be vying for the top prize at Youth Tier II 18U nationals, which is split into three different divisions; 1A, 2A, and 3A.

A hockey team wearing black, yellow, and white jerseys all hold up a golden plate trophy.
PREP Hockey of Illinois celebrate their USA Hockey High School Division II national championship win on March 27, 2023.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Today at 12:05 PM

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Teams from all across the country will be in Maple Grove this weekend, March 30-April 3 to compete for a Chipotle-USA Hockey Youth Tier II 18U national championship title.

Games will be held at Maple Grove Community Center and Brooklyn Park Ice Arena, located just northwest of the Twin Cities.

A full list of the teams participating can be seen below and game times and schedules can be found here . Games will be streamed live on USAHockey TV .

Youth Tier II 18U 1A:

American DivisionNational Division
Sun Valley Suns (ID)Jr. Blue Hens (DE)
Portland Jr. Winterhawks (OR)WCYH Jr. Mustangs (UT)
Atlanta Fire (GA)Team Wyoming (WY)
Montana Wolves (MT)Alabama Thunder (AL)

Youth Tier II 18U 2A:

American DivisionNational Division
Ashburn Xtreme (VA)Montgomery Ice Devils (MD)
Nashville Jr. Predators (TN)Anchorage North Stars (AK)
Raleigh Raptors (NC)Clearwater Ice Storm Blue (FL)
Arizona Jr. Sun Devils (AZ)Arizona Bobcats (AZ)
Cyclones Academy (NH)Maine Gladiators (ME)
Tri-Cities Jr. Americans (WA)Central Connecticut Capitals (CT)

Youth Tier II 18U 3A:

Liberty DivisionNHL Division
West Dundee Leafs (IL)Chicago Hawks (IL)
Rochester Grizzlies (NY)Boch Blazers (MA)
Littleton Hawks (CO)Minnesota Voyageurs (MN)
Montclair Blues (NJ)Golden State Elite Eagles (CA)
Olympic DivisionUSA Division
Philadelphia Blazers (PA)Team Ohio (OH)
Green Bay Bobcats (WI)Mt. Lebanon Hornets (PA)
Texas Tigers (TX)Minnesota Grey Ducks (MN)
Chesterfield Falcons (MO)Northern Michigan United (MI)

For more information on the tournament, click here .

