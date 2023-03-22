USA Hockey High School Nationals coming to Minnesota this weekend

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships are being held this weekend in Minnesota. A winner will be crowned in each of the four divisions; Division I (single-school teams), Division II (co-op teams), Prep and Girls.

Games will be played from March 23 to 27 at the Plymouth Ice Arena in Plymouth and the Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis.

Find out which teams are participating in each division below.

Division I:



*AMERICAN BRACKET* *NATIONAL BRACKET* Springfield Jr. Thunderbirds (MA) Brighton Bengals (UT) Edwardsville Tigers (MO) Damien (CA) Jesuit Dallas (TX) Desert Vista (AZ) Wayzata Jr. Gold A (MN) Walter Johnson (MD) St. Anthony's Friars (NY) North Broward Prep Eagles (FL) Brookings Rangers (SD) Yorktown (VA)

DIVISION II:

ADVERTISEMENT

*LIBERTY BRACKET* *NHL BRACKET* Morgantown Mohawks (WV) Northern Kentucky Norsemen (KY) Greenville (SC) Bishop Canevin (PA) Oklahoma Oil Kings (OK) Plant Panthers (FL) South County Llamas (UT) Omaha Jr. Lancers (NE)

*OLYMPIC BRACKET* *USA BRACKET* Des Moines Oak Leafs (IA) Prep Hockey (IL) Dayton Stealth (OH) NW Arkansas Ice Hogs (AR) Faith Lutheran Crusaders (NV) East Islip Chiefs (NY) Keller (TX) Gillette Grizzlies (WY)

PREP:



*AMERICAN BRACKET* *NATIONAL BRACKET* New Trier Green (IL) CATS Academy of Boston (MA) Denver East (CO) Shattuck-St. Mary's (MN) Culver Academy (IN) Valor Christian (CO) Orange Lutheran Lancers (CA) Sioux Falls Flyers (SD)

GIRLS:



*AMERICAN BRACKET* *NATIONAL BRACKET* WEHL Western (WI) Omaha Lady Lancers (NE) Team South Dakota (SD) Shattuck-St. Mary's (MN) Anchorage (AK) Team Texas (TX) Premier Prep Pink (MN) WEHL NC/NE (WI) St. Mary's (CA) Team Wyoming (WY) United HS (MO) Idaho Jr. Steelheads (ID)