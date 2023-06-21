Syd's Scouting Report: Who stood out at Minnesota High Performance Boys 15's Camp

ST. CLOUD — Another year, another 15's Summer Camp completed. This is always one of my favorite weeks of scouting and I was excited to see a fresh new class of players; some that I have already watched a little bit and some that were completely new to me.

To preface this scouting report, I watched almost all of the games throughout the week and will try to mention as many of the players as possible — but since it's just me writing this, there's no way that I will be able to mention something about every single player. Every single one of the 102 athletes at camp this week were great and are obviously the top skaters in their class, so please don't get discouraged if I don't have a note about you or if you didn't make the cut to the national camp. I also am only judging the kids based on how they played in the games; I have no inside info as to how skaters react to off-ice training, criticism, or what they are like as a teammate on the bench. Scouting 14 and 15-year-olds is tough, since many kids still have tons of developing to do, but anyways, here are my thoughts on the 2023 Minnesota Boys HP 15's Camp.

WHO MADE THE CUT?

I think I will start out by writing out my reaction to who made the roster for national camp and work backwards from there. If I had to make my own selections from the camp, my personal list of selections would have been very close to who actually got selected. I think my group of forwards would have been exactly the same as who were chosen, but my d-group may have had a few differences — but hey, that's what writing this analysis is for.

GOALTENDING: Xavier Wendt and Kaenan Smith made the national camp roster. I knew that Wendt would make it as he was, in my opinion, the clear far and away best goaltender of camp. He wasn't the tallest or biggest goalie there, but I thought he did very well. He kept rebounds close, he was agile in the crease and he stayed calm throughout the scrimmages. He is also coming off of a good showing with Shattuck-St. Mary's 14U team, where he posted a .922 save percentage over 29 games. Wendt, a Plymouth, Minn., native, posted a 2.14 goals against average throughout camp, which was the lowest of all the netminders.

Xavier Wendt of Shattuck-St. Mary's competes in a game for the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

I wasn't quite sure who the second goaltender would be to make the national camp. Sometimes scouts and coaches prefer the tallest netminders there, but instead I was pleasantly surprised to see Smith take the spot. He just wrapped up a season with Duluth East's Bantam AA squad and he was very solid during camp. He posted a 2.84 goals against average in St. Cloud with just seven goals against in total, which was tied for the least amount of goals let in by any goaltender that week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaenan Smith of Duluth warms up for a game at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

DEFENSEMEN: I was a bit surprised at which defenders made the cut for the national camp, not in a bad way, but my own personal list would have looked a little different.

Griffin Sturm and Logan Lutner were my personal favorites from the week. Lutner, who skated with Osseo-Maple Grove's Bantam AA team this past season, led all defensemen in scoring at camp with six assists over six games. Lutner was calm, cool, and collected under moments of pressure and made a few key plays and decisions for his team. He was a Bantam Player of the Year nominee for Youth Hockey Hub in 2023.

Logan Lutner of Osseo-Maple Grove warms up for a game at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Sturm just finished up an impressive freshman campaign with St. Cloud Cathedral, posting 4-19-23 over 31gp and pushing the Crusaders to a state tournament appearance. I had watched Sturm a little bit over the past year but I really wanted to watch him at this camp since I have heard a lot of hype about him recently. He's definitely on the smaller side, but he's a great skater who can make opponents look silly, and he was defensively sound. He made a couple of great stretch passes/breakout passes from the defensive zone and was quarterbacking the power play for most of the time I watched his team. He's not afraid to join the rush when needed. If he made an error, he would make up for it quickly after. I'm also not worried about size with anyone at this camp, considering all of these players are only 14 or 15.

Griffin Sturm of St. Cloud Cathedral competes in a game for the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

AJ Francisco was another player I was impressed with. I was excited to watch him after hearing a lot about him and knowing that he was Youth Hockey Hub's Bantam Player of the Year. It's interesting to watch Francisco, as he has played both forward and defender, but it seems like he's leaning towards just playing defense now. He can be a pest to others and can push players around and off the puck. Since he played forward for so long, I can assume he'll shape up to be a good offensive-defenseman for Hermantown in the future.

AJ Francisco of Hermantown skates in a game for the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The other defenders chosen to head to the national camp are Henry Chmiel (Shattuck-St. Mary's 14U), Nicklas Nelson (Monticello Bantam A), Blake Sinclair (Rogers Bantam AA), and Brady Mullman (Edina Bantam AA). They all had good, solid performances over the week.

FORWARDS: My list of forwards was exactly the same as who was chosen. I think it was pretty clear cut who would advance on to the national camp, but I have to say that there are plenty of skaters that I will talk about later on that I think made a name for themselves and had to have been very, very close to the cutoff. This is a very strong forward group. A lot of these players have already made names for themselves and I was familiar with pretty much all of the skaters who advanced on.

Although scoring isn't everything in the evaluation camp, Jimmy Egan solidified a spot for himself as he led the entire camp in points by scoring nine goals and eight assists over just six games — that's almost three points per game. Ridiculous. I'm not surprised Egan had a good camp, as he just wrapped up his freshman year playing varsity for state champion Mahtomedi and posted 21 points over 31 contests for the Zephyrs. He also netted 34 points in just 16 games for the MN Loons 14U AAA team in MNHP earlier in the year. He's had a monster of a season. He's great because he can put up massive point totals, and he's also very big for his age group, so size won't be an issue going forward. Egan has been very good when competing against others his own age, but I think he's set up to have a big breakout season this year for Mahtomedi as he enters 2023-24.

Jimmy Egan of Mahtomedi competes in a game for the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Nate Chorlton was another one of my favorite players at camp. His compete level is just off the charts. He is constantly going as fast as he can in all zones and will always go hard for a loose puck. He's a pest on the forecheck and is slippery to play against on offense. He had a few great plays last week, but one of note was a great seeing-eye athletic play where he knocked a puck out of mid-air in the neutral zone and skated down the length of the ice to score. He's athletic, he's agile and I assume he has a bright future ahead. He played up on varsity this past season for Cretin-Derham Hall and posted 16 points over 31 games and made a state tournament appearance with the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nate Chorlton of Cretin-Derham Hall skates in a game for the Boys HP 15's Spring Festival in Plymouth, Minnesota at the Plymouth Ice Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

I've heard a lot about Zac Zimmerman but hadn't been able to watch him much until this week. He's essentially everything you'd want in a center. He can win draws, is a great passer and playmaker, is solid defensively, and can score too. He seems to always be in the right place at the right time. He has a little bit of attitude and feistiness to his game as well. Pesky on defense, strong and can easily make bad passes from his teammates look good by bouncing a puck off his skate from behind or in front of him. I'll be interested to see how he does this upcoming season for Moorhead's varsity squad.

Zac Zimmerman of Moorhead awaits a faceoff at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Luke Puchner had a great weekend, coming in second in points scored at camp. He posted five goals and nine assists over six games for Team Green. He is coming off a great freshman year on varsity with Waconia where he led the Wildcats in scoring with 34 points in 28 games. He's got good size already for his age group and he shined throughout the entire week. I assume he's preparing for a big sophomore season.

Luke Puchner of Waconia skates in a game for the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Wyatt Cullen of Team Light Blue was a delight to watch. He's one of he smallest players out on the ice but his skill makes up for it. He has great hands and can work well in small spaces. He tends to draw a lot of penalties, but he stays calm and patient in those instances instead of reacting negatively like many others in his age group would. If someone is pushing him around, he'll get revenge by going down the length of the ice and scoring. He's slippery and can dangle through opposing players. Another great player to have in Moorhead's pipeline of excellent young skaters.

Wyatt Cullen of Moorhead warms up for a game at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The two Shattuck players were very fun to watch. I have heard a lot about Berchild considering he led the 14U squad this year in scoring with 52 goals and 54 assists in just 56 games. I'm sure that a ton of Division I programs already have his name circled and will be calling him right away once his recruiting window opens. He's a great, well-rounded player who can put up massive numbers. I also really enjoyed watching Parker Trottier and thought that he had some really great moments at camp too. He's got good size and was fourth in scoring for the 14U squad this past season. He was able to deke past two or three players multiple times in order to cut to the slot and bury a goal. He was a weapon for Team Red and I think he has all the tools necessary to be very successful at the next level. He's pretty quick too and can make plays work all by himself.

Parker Trottier of Shattuck-St. Mary's prepares for a faceoff at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Michael Berchild of Shattuck-St. Mary's skates in a game at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Sammy Nelson of Osseo-Maple Grove Bantam AA was very solid and I thought he definitely deserved his spot on the national camp roster. Cole Bumgarner seemed to be a no-brainer with his already two years of varsity high school experience under his belt at Shakopee and most recently Benilde-St. Margaret's. Riley Zupfer of Hill-Murray had a good showing. He was top-10 in scoring for the Pioneers this year, and he only suited up for 20 of 31 games for the varsity squad, so he will likely be a big threat this upcoming year. He made a few really good decisions under pressure. There were multiple Sioux Falls Power skaters who had good showings, but Krewz Harper seemed to be the most impressive of the bunch. He could deke around opponents with no problem, has good hands and was dangerous from the slot. Nate Pederson is the final skater on the list to make the cut for national camp. He was great and had a few really eye-popping goals. Pederson, Puchner, and Egan basically led the charge for Team Green. Pederson is a part of the very talented young group at Shakopee and he was fifth on the varsity team in scoring this year as just a freshman.

Krewz Harper of Sioux Falls Power skates in a game at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

WHO DIDN'T MAKE THE CUT?

So this is where I thought I would shout out some of the players that I liked that didn't make the cut. Obviously, I can't mention every single player since there were over 100, but I'll try to mention a few that I thought had a good week.

Alexandria Bantam AA Forward Sam Horstman: Horstman had a couple of really impressive goals and posted a point-per-game over the week. A lot of those goals were the result of hard work and a great effort. Alexandria should be a solid squad in the future with Horstman and also defender Aiden Schneiderhan who was a part of the 15's camp this summer too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Horstman of Alexandria warms up for a game at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Sartell Bantam AA Forwards Jacobs, Deragisch, and Klande: What a great showing for Sartell at this camp! I thought all three of the forwards had really good moments. Devin Jacobs had 10 points over the week. Preston Deragisch was just a pest on the forecheck, so was Brayden Klande, and they both got themselves on the scoresheet. Deragisch had six goals over six games which I thought was impressive. A bright future is ahead for the Sabres.

Brayden Klande of Sartell prepares for a faceoff at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Sioux Falls Power skaters Finnegan and Dionne: Sioux Falls had some great players in camp this year. Although Harper was the only one to make the cut, I thought Finnegan and Dionne also looked very good throughout the week.

Team Green Forwards Cheslock and Ernst: Team Green had so many great forwards. Egan, Puchner, and Pederson all made the national camp, and I already mentioned some of the Sartell kids, but I thought Brock Cheslock (Rogers Bantam AA) and Carter Ernst (Lakeville South Bantam AA) had good looks and both made names for themselves by netting over a point-per-game.

Defensive pairing Strukel and McCracken: I was a little surprised that neither of these guys made the cut to the national camp as I enjoyed watching both of them. Tyler McCracken was the top scoring defender for Shattuck-St. Mary's 14U team this year and Jackson Strukel was the top defenseman for Bantam A state champion Hibbing-Chisholm this season.

Tyler McCracken of Shattuck-St. Mary's skates in a game at the Boys HP 15's Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

A few other players I made notes of:



Luca Jarvis (F, Stillwater Bantam AA)

Joe Erickson (F, Blake HS)

Quinton VeDepo (F, Rosemount Bantam AA)

Jacob Kletti (F, Mahtomedi Bantam AA)

Phoenix Cahill (D, Hill-Murray/Sioux Falls Power)

Caden Lichter (F, Spring Lake Park HS)

Amir Chebaclo (F, Edina Bantam AA)

Bode McConnell (F, Edina Bantam AA)

Casey Vandertop (F, Edina Bantam AA)

Dakota Bailey (F, Gentry Academy HS)

Ethan Sturgis (D, Minnetonka Bantam AA)

Hayden Reierson (D, Moorhead Bantam AA)

Jace Panzer (F, East Grand Forks Bantam A)

Rennick Hendrickson (F, Minnetonka Bantam AA)

Gabe Lindholm (F, Minnetonka Bantam AA)

Mason Schreiber (G, Mankato West HS)

Niklas Huson (G, Sioux Falls Power)

Ethan Johnson (G, Buffalo Bantam AA)