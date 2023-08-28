St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association to celebrate its 50th anniversary with event at SCSU

ST. CLOUD — There will be a celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association on Sept. 16 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The event includes a bounce houses, open skating, ax throwing, silent auction, parking lot chuck-a-puck, a 50/50 raffle and appearances by members of the St. Cloud State men's and women's hockey teams from 4-7 p.m.

There will be a concert by the band Pandemic from 8-10 p.m.

There will also be trucks from Dana's Kitchen Food Truck and Catering, Lily's Wings, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream, Ashley's Yummy Rollz and Sugar Shack BBQ with food and beverages available to purchase.

The event is free of charge for anyone with a connection to hockey in St. Cloud, including relatives and friends.

"It shows the strength, vibrancy and dedication of our St. Cloud community and the hockey that it produces," said Jared Smith, SCYHA president. "There are not a tremendous amount of businesses/organizations that can say they've been around for 50 years and it's great to say that SCYHA has been. It's great to be a part of what people started 50 years ago."

The SCYHA includes players from the ages of 5-15 and is the feeder program for the St. Cloud Crush (Tech and Apollo co-op) boys and girls teams and for the Cathedral High School boys team. Practices and home games take place at the Municipal Athletic Complex and the Brooks Center. The MAC opened in 1972 and the Brooks Center in 1989.

Last season, SCYHA had 352 registered players, 80 volunteer coaches, five executive board members, 23 board members and 17 non-voting positions. The association also has volunteer team managers and volunteer treasurers for each of its 11 travel teams.

For more information, visit stcloudhockey.com .