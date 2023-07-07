Skaters look to impress at USA Hockey Boys 16 Player Development Camp

AMHERST, New York — The top boys hockey players from the 2007 birth year are ready to take the ice at the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 16 Player Development Camp from July 7-13 in Amherst, New York at The Northtown Center.

The top skaters and goaltenders of the camp will have the opportunity to play with Team USA at the Five Nations Tournament, held in Czechia this upcoming August.

There will be many NCAA Division I coaches out scouting this event, since about half of the skaters there will be available to commit to a collegiate program starting on August 1 (anyone in the class of 2025).

Camp participants are split into ten different teams and will scrimmage each other throughout the week. Athletes will also be involved in extensive on and off ice training. You can find the rosters for each of the teams below, including the team that each player skated with in 2022-23 and their hometown.

