Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth

Skaters look to impress at USA Hockey Boys 16 Player Development Camp

The camp held in Amherst, New York, will take place July 7-13. Many athletes will look to catch the eyes of NCAA Division I programs there.

022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Moorhead's Mason Kraft celebrates his goal against Sartell during their Section 8AA boys' hockey semifinal game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 6:21 PM

AMHERST, New York — The top boys hockey players from the 2007 birth year are ready to take the ice at the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 16 Player Development Camp from July 7-13 in Amherst, New York at The Northtown Center.

The top skaters and goaltenders of the camp will have the opportunity to play with Team USA at the Five Nations Tournament, held in Czechia this upcoming August.

There will be many NCAA Division I coaches out scouting this event, since about half of the skaters there will be available to commit to a collegiate program starting on August 1 (anyone in the class of 2025).

Camp participants are split into ten different teams and will scrimmage each other throughout the week. Athletes will also be involved in extensive on and off ice training. You can find the rosters for each of the teams below, including the team that each player skated with in 2022-23 and their hometown.

You can find more information about the camp, here .

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
HFE Logo.png
Youth
Hockey For Everybody books lead to camp being held in July in St. Cloud
Jun 21
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
A hockey player wearing a red jersey alongside black and blue gloves prepares for a faceoff.
Youth
Syd's Scouting Report: Who stood out at Minnesota High Performance Boys 15's Camp
Jun 20
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT