Youth

Scenes from Dickinson vs. Sioux Falls Flyers at Squirt International tournament in Fargo

These two teams competed in the B1 Division played at the John E. Carlson Coliseum as hundreds of players are taking the ice this weekend.

DSCF1924.JPG
Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
February 17, 2023 06:29 PM

FARGO — In the end, it turned into a lopsided affair. Dickinson skated away victorious against the Sioux Falls Flyers on Friday in the Fargo Youth Hockey Association Squirt International tournament, an event that spans three weekends and involves hundreds of players.

After a tight contest early on, Dickinson went ahead by a handful of goals at the John E. Carlson Coliseum and won 8-1. The Flyers pulled their goaltender with more than five minutes remaining, perhaps just to get some pressure again in the offensive end.

Look for more coverage this weekend from the tournament on The Rink Live.

More images from the game:

DSCF2467.JPG
1/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2513.JPG
2/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2367.JPG
3/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2425.JPG
4/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2450.JPG
5/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2349.JPG
6/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2353.JPG
7/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2318.JPG
8/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2328.JPG
9/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2299.JPG
10/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2309.JPG
11/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2295.JPG
12/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2296.JPG
13/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2229.JPG
14/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2236.JPG
15/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2220.JPG
16/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2223.JPG
17/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2199.JPG
18/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2194.JPG
19/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2198.JPG
20/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2175.JPG
21/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2186.JPG
22/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2189.JPG
23/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2130.JPG
24/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2166.JPG
25/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2122.JPG
26/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2124.JPG
27/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2129.JPG
28/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2101.JPG
29/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2107.JPG
30/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2034.JPG
31/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2060.JPG
32/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1989.JPG
33/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2012.JPG
34/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF2026.JPG
35/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1978.JPG
36/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1987.JPG
37/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1948.JPG
38/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1954.JPG
39/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1924.JPG
40/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1936.JPG
41/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1941.JPG
42/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1890.JPG
43/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1893.JPG
44/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1918.JPG
45/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1864.JPG
46/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1875.JPG
47/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1839.JPG
48/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1861.JPG
49/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1827.JPG
50/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1838.JPG
51/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1813.JPG
52/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1805.JPG
53/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1797.JPG
54/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1777.JPG
55/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1676.JPG
56/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.
DSCF1608.JPG
57/57: Action during the Sioux Falls Flyers game against Dickinson in the Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt International B1 division on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
