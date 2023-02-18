Scenes from Dickinson vs. Sioux Falls Flyers at Squirt International tournament in Fargo

FARGO — In the end, it turned into a lopsided affair. Dickinson skated away victorious against the Sioux Falls Flyers on Friday in the Fargo Youth Hockey Association Squirt International tournament, an event that spans three weekends and involves hundreds of players.

After a tight contest early on, Dickinson went ahead by a handful of goals at the John E. Carlson Coliseum and won 8-1. The Flyers pulled their goaltender with more than five minutes remaining, perhaps just to get some pressure again in the offensive end.

Look for more coverage this weekend from the tournament on The Rink Live.

