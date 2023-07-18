Possible rule changes coming to Mites and 8U hockey in Minnesota

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Hockey announced that it will be seeking an exemption from USA Hockey to modify the current rules surrounding teams at the 8U and Mite levels.

Skaters in those divisions typically only play half-ice (or cross-ice) games but Minnesota Hockey is hoping to allow athletes to play in up to 10 full-ice matches beginning Jan. 15, 2024. This could be for league games, exhibition matches, jamborees or scrimmages. The previous amount of full-ice games allowed was two. This would only be for regular Mites and 8U hockey and would not change the rules for Mini-Mites or 6U age divisions.

If the exemption is approved, teams would still need to get approval from their district director to play in full-ice events and they would need to use intermediate size nets in those games (4 feet-by-3 feet). USA Hockey's decision to approve or deny this exemption is expected to come within the next month.

"While Minnesota Hockey still firmly believes and highly recommends all Mite & 8U games be played on cross or half-ice, this exemption creates opportunities for player development for the players who are aging out of Mites & 8U," said Minnesota Hockey's Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeremy Reed in a press release on Tuesday. "We hope this slight change, combined with the requirement to use Intermediate-sized nets, will provide for a great experience as these players end their Mite & 8U years."

If the exemption is approved, it will not affect teams that do not wish to participate as they are not required to play in any full-ice games if they don't want to.

