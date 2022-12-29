PHOTOS: Squirts brave the cold for outdoor games at The Lights in West Fargo
As part of Stampede Day at The Lights, two West Fargo squirt teams faced off as part of a full-day of play outdoors Thursday afternoon.
WEST FARGO — As part of the six-day Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic, Thursday was Stampede Day at The Lights, an outdoor rink in West Fargo.
The venue featured several firepits surrounding the rink for parents and fans to stay warm, especially as temperatures cooled to about 15 degrees during this game Thursday afternoon.
1/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
2/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
3/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
4/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
5/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
6/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
7/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
8/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
9/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
10/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
11/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
12/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
13/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
14/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
15/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
16/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
17/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
18/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
19/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
20/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
21/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
22/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
23/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
24/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
25/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
26/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
27/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
28/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
29/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
30/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
31/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
32/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
33/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
34/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
35/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
36/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
37/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
38/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
39/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
40/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
41/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
Thirty teams from five states will be showcased in various indoor and outdoor games at the 2022 Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.
The committee that last put on the event this past January made the decision early this fall to postpone the event on the Jamestown campus.
The claims in the complaint were vigorously denied by the Bismarck Hockey Boosters' executive director who said the group did not profit from the COVID-19 shutdown.