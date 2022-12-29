PHOTOS: Squirts brave the cold for outdoor games at The Lights in West Fargo

WEST FARGO — As part of the six-day Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic, Thursday was Stampede Day at The Lights, an outdoor rink in West Fargo.

The venue featured several firepits surrounding the rink for parents and fans to stay warm, especially as temperatures cooled to about 15 degrees during this game Thursday afternoon.

1 / 41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.