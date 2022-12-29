SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

PHOTOS: Squirts brave the cold for outdoor games at The Lights in West Fargo

As part of Stampede Day at The Lights, two West Fargo squirt teams faced off as part of a full-day of play outdoors Thursday afternoon.

squirt hockey players playing in a game
Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 29, 2022 05:18 PM
Share

WEST FARGO — As part of the six-day Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic, Thursday was Stampede Day at The Lights, an outdoor rink in West Fargo.

The venue featured several firepits surrounding the rink for parents and fans to stay warm, especially as temperatures cooled to about 15 degrees during this game Thursday afternoon.

squirt hockey players playing in a game
1/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
2/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
3/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
4/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
5/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
6/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
7/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
8/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
9/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
10/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
11/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
12/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
13/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
14/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
15/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
16/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
17/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
18/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
19/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
20/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
21/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
22/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
23/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
24/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
25/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
26/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
27/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
28/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
29/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
30/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
31/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
32/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
33/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
34/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
35/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
36/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
37/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
38/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
39/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
40/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.
squirt hockey players playing in a game
41/41: Two West Fargo squirt teams play Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 during the West Fargo Winter Classic.

Youth
Enjoy outdoor hockey under 'The Lights' at the West Fargo Winter Classic
Thirty teams from five states will be showcased in various indoor and outdoor games at the 2022 Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.
December 25, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_6540.jpg

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERTHE RINK LIVE
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
Hockey Day1.jpg
Inside TRL
Here's why Hockey Day North Dakota won't take place this winter
The committee that last put on the event this past January made the decision early this fall to postpone the event on the Jamestown campus.
December 13, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
4128892+hockey.jpg
Youth
North Dakota parent lodges fraud complaint against youth hockey group
The claims in the complaint were vigorously denied by the Bismarck Hockey Boosters' executive director who said the group did not profit from the COVID-19 shutdown.
December 12, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen