Photos: Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game surprises peewee team

The claims in the complaint were vigorously denied by the Bismarck Hockey Boosters' executive director who said the group did not profit from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The committee that last put on the event this past January made the decision early this fall to postpone the event on the Jamestown campus.

Thirty teams from five states will be showcased in various indoor and outdoor games at the 2022 Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

As part of Stampede Day at The Lights, two West Fargo squirt teams faced off as part of a full-day of play outdoors Thursday afternoon.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hundreds of fans and community members packed the Graham Arena to cheer on the Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee team. The team was surprised by being selected for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Jan. 5, 2023.

