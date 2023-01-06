SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Youth
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game surprises peewee team

Nordy, the Minnesota Wild's mascot, and a former player also made an appearance.

Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Reed Blood, center, reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
January 06, 2023 09:38 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hundreds of fans and community members packed the Graham Arena to cheer on the Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee team. The team was surprised by being selected for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Jan. 5, 2023.

Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Elliott Sikkink hugs teammate Joseph Getchell as they realize they were selected for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association players and other community members welcome the PeeWee B White team as they arrive at the arena for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
The Rochester Grizzlies and other community members welcome the PeeWee B White team as they arrive at the arena for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association players and other community members welcome the PeeWee B White team as they arrive at the arena for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team players check out their new jerseys as they enter the locker room before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Reed Blood, center, reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team jerseys hang in the locker room during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Bennett Timpane reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Reed Blood, center, reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players prepare to take the ice during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team’s Elliott Sikkink exits the locker room to take the ice during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans greet the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players in the tunnel during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans line the glass as the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans greet the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players in the tunnel during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Minnesota Wild Mascot Nordy is introduced during the youth hockey spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans line the tunnel as the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players are introduced during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Former Minnesota Wild player Stéphane Veilleux is introduced during alongside Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team coaches during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans line the glass as the Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Dan and Jen O’Hara kick off the game between Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team and Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Aiden Hookey (25) gets a shot off during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Bennett Timpane (12) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Cruz Peterson, left, and Carson Lusk (16) try for a goal during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Ethan Daniels, and Gavin Wiedrich, both 13, cheer for the Rochester Mustangs during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Isaac Frank (18) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Carson Lusk (16) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Vincent Ney (23) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Cruz Peterson controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Grayson Bush controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans cheer for the Rochester Mustangs during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Camden McJunkin (7) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Reed Blood (20) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Nolan Frank controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Former Minnesota Wild player Stéphane Veilleux coaches with Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
