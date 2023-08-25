Sponsored By
Youth

Minnesota Hockey executive director Glen Andresen is out after decade-plus tenure

Board president declined to say why Andresen left after more than 10 years on the job.

Minnesota Hockey executive director Glen Andresen, left, chats with Mick Hatten of The Rink Live on March 10, 2023.
The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 6:09 PM

ST. PAUL — The executive director of the governing body of youth and amateur hockey in Minnesota is leaving his position as of Friday, Aug. 25, Minnesota Hockey announced.

Glen Andresen, who has been with the organization since 2012, will be pursuing other opportunities, a news release said.

Minnesota Hockey board president Steve Oleheiser declined to comment to The Rink Live on whose decision it was or the reasoning behind Andresen’s sudden exit, saying it was a private matter.

Inside TRL
Minnesota Hockey director talks about youth hockey, officiating needs and more
Andresen discusses the state of hockey around the state and says "there's been a bit of a rebound" with officials, but his organization is still working on recruitment and improving the treatment of those crews.
Mar 11
 · 
By  Rob Beer

Minnesota Hockey is governed by a board of directors and consists of approximately 140 community-based associations who are formed into 12 districts.

“He helped us and worked through the pandemic with us,” Oleheiser said. “He helped grow the game of hockey in Minnesota and helped it grow into a community-based model.”

Andresen did not immediately return a call seeking comment from The Rink Live on Friday afternoon.

As the start of the heart of the hockey season nears, Minnesota Hockey said it has a transition committee in place to “ensure our day-to-day operations can occur, and we are well positioned to ensure a smooth start to the 2023-24 season.”

The organization will begin a search for a replacement.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
