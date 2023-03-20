Minnesota crowns youth hockey state champions
Woodbury, Hibbing/Chisholm and Edina are just a few cities that came up with some serious hardware at the various state tournaments.
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota has crowned its 2023 state champions at the youth hockey level. Find out which teams won each division below.
BANTAM AA:
- State Champion: Edina
- Second Place: Moorhead
- Third Place: Rogers
- Consolation Champion: Minnetonka
Congratulations to Edina for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Bantam AA State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/fpX76h3yon— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
BANTAM A:
- State Champion: Hibbing-Chisholm
- Second Place: Delano
- Third Place: Monticello
- Consolation Champion: Armstrong Cooper
@therinklive
Hibbing/Chisholm scores in the Bantam A state title game! #hockey #hibbing #chisholm #delano #bantam #bantama #state #fyp #fypage #fypシ #fypシ゚viral♬ original sound - The Rink Live - The Rink Live
BANTAM B:
- State Champion: Prior Lake-Savage
- Second Place: Edina White
- Third Place: Minneapolis
- Consolation Champion: Dodge County
Congratulations to Prior Lake-Savage for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Bantam B State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/OPTK9jSZsE— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
PEEWEE AA:
ADVERTISEMENT
- State Champion: Moorhead
- Second Place: Osseo-Maple Grove
- Third Place: Chaska-Chanhassen
- Consolation Champion: Woodbury
Congratulations to Moorhead for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Peewee AA State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/kxP7V6Buws— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
PEEWEE A:
- State Champion: Hibbing-Chisholm
- Second Place: Warroad
- Third Place: Delano
- Consolation Champion: Roseville
Congratulations to Hibbing-Chisholm for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Peewee A State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/z6FYODvYqc— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
PEEWEE B:
- State Champion: Woodbury
- Second Place: Hermantown
- Third Place: Osseo-Maple Grove Black
- Consolation Champion: North Shore
Congratulations to Woodbury for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Peewee B State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/6BOjoWqOdG— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
15UA:
- State Champion: Edina Green
- Second Place: Stillwater Red
- Third Place: Osseo-Maple Grove
- Consolation Champion: Wayzata
The biggest congratulations to our 15UA team for winning STATE!!!! We couldn’t be more proud of you all, way to bring home a banner!!! #StateChamps 💚🐝😎 pic.twitter.com/67nQDWD65I— Edina Girls Hockey (@EHSgirlshockey) March 19, 2023
15UB:
- State Champion: Osseo-Maple Grove White
- Second Place: Moorhead
- Third Place: Osseo-Maple Grove Black
- Consolation Champion: Owatonna
Congratulations to Osseo-Maple Grove White for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey 15U B State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/zu86cuwH8s— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
12UA:
- State Champion: Woodbury
- Second Place: Grand Rapids-Greenway
- Third Place: Farmington
- Consolation Champion: Minnetonka
Congratulations to Woodbury for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Girls 12U A State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/XQtbV6SthF— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
12UB:
- State Champion: Woodbury Black
- Second Place: Armstrong Cooper
- Third Place: Rock Ridge
- Consolation Champion: Fairmont
Congratulations to Woodbury Black for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Girls 12U B State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/D5AXbfVOgX— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
Junior Gold A:
- State Champion: Wayzata
- Second Place: Osseo-Maple Grove
- Third Place: Edina
- Consolation Champion: Minnetonka
Congratulations to Wayzata for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Junior Gold A State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/Rx76adnPpa— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 20, 2023
Junior Gold B:
ADVERTISEMENT
- State Champion: Moorhead
- Second Place: Hill-Murray
- Third Place: Prior Lake
- Consolation Champion: Shakopee Red
Congratulations to Moorhead for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Junior Gold B State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/6Rle8EYYO8— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
Junior Gold 16:
- State Champion: Prior Lake
- Second Place: Stillwater
- Third Place: Mahtomedi Blue
- Consolation Champion: Mahtomedi Gold
Congratulations to Prior Lake for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Junior Gold 16 State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/Kg1ae4vju7— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
19U:
- State Champion: Minnetonka
- Second Place: Edina
Congratulations to Minnetonka for winning the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Girls 19U State Tournament! pic.twitter.com/RrjBfnvlgm— Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) March 19, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT