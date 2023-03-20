Sponsored By
Youth

Minnesota crowns youth hockey state champions

Woodbury, Hibbing/Chisholm and Edina are just a few cities that came up with some serious hardware at the various state tournaments.

A hockey player wearing a navy blue and white jersey gets down on one knee after scoring a goal and puts a phone to his ear.
Hibbing/Chisholm celebrates after scoring a goal in the Bantam A state championship game against Delano on Sunday, March 19 at the Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minnesota.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 11:49 AM

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota has crowned its 2023 state champions at the youth hockey level. Find out which teams won each division below.

BANTAM AA:

  • State Champion: Edina
  • Second Place: Moorhead
  • Third Place: Rogers
  • Consolation Champion: Minnetonka

BANTAM A:

  • State Champion: Hibbing-Chisholm
  • Second Place: Delano
  • Third Place: Monticello
  • Consolation Champion: Armstrong Cooper
@therinklive

Hibbing/Chisholm scores in the Bantam A state title game! #hockey #hibbing #chisholm #delano #bantam #bantama #state #fyp #fypage #fypシ #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound - The Rink Live - The Rink Live

BANTAM B:

  • State Champion: Prior Lake-Savage
  • Second Place: Edina White
  • Third Place: Minneapolis
  • Consolation Champion: Dodge County

PEEWEE AA:

  • State Champion: Moorhead
  • Second Place: Osseo-Maple Grove
  • Third Place: Chaska-Chanhassen
  • Consolation Champion: Woodbury

PEEWEE A:

  • State Champion: Hibbing-Chisholm
  • Second Place: Warroad
  • Third Place: Delano
  • Consolation Champion: Roseville

PEEWEE B:

  • State Champion: Woodbury
  • Second Place: Hermantown
  • Third Place: Osseo-Maple Grove Black
  • Consolation Champion: North Shore

15UA:

  • State Champion: Edina Green
  • Second Place: Stillwater Red
  • Third Place: Osseo-Maple Grove
  • Consolation Champion: Wayzata

15UB:

  • State Champion: Osseo-Maple Grove White
  • Second Place: Moorhead
  • Third Place: Osseo-Maple Grove Black
  • Consolation Champion: Owatonna

12UA:

  • State Champion: Woodbury
  • Second Place: Grand Rapids-Greenway
  • Third Place: Farmington
  • Consolation Champion: Minnetonka

12UB:

  • State Champion: Woodbury Black
  • Second Place: Armstrong Cooper
  • Third Place: Rock Ridge
  • Consolation Champion: Fairmont

Junior Gold A:

  • State Champion: Wayzata
  • Second Place: Osseo-Maple Grove
  • Third Place: Edina
  • Consolation Champion: Minnetonka

Junior Gold B:

  • State Champion: Moorhead
  • Second Place: Hill-Murray
  • Third Place: Prior Lake
  • Consolation Champion: Shakopee Red

Junior Gold 16:

  • State Champion: Prior Lake
  • Second Place: Stillwater
  • Third Place: Mahtomedi Blue
  • Consolation Champion: Mahtomedi Gold

19U:

  • State Champion: Minnetonka
  • Second Place: Edina

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
