Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth

Las Vegas brings the Storm into a storm for Fargo youth tournament

It may be hard to believe, but many people flew in from warmer locations to Fargo for the Squirt International A Hockey Tournament. And get this, they are excited about it.

146G6732.MOV.Still001.jpg
By Nick Broadway
February 23, 2023 10:39 PM

FARGO — Roughly 900 young athletes from 64 teams are all in the Fargo-Moorhead area for the Squirt International A Hockey Tournament. Many of them are from around the Dakotas and Minnesota, but some are flying in from around the country, sacrificing 70-degree weather for a chance to skate on Fargo's ice.

"The Vegas Storm is here," said Chris Burk while collecting baggage at Hector International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 23. "The Vegas Storm is here for the storm."

You read that right. Chris Burk and his hockey army came in from Las Vegas, excited to be in Fargo. We had to ask if they at least looked up the weather forecast before coming from a literal desert to this arctic tundra. Temperatures were below zero when they landed.

"We got about 60s for the high, right? And a little bit chillier at night, but not like this," Burk said, recalling the weather in Vegas when the left.

ADVERTISEMENT

When we asked the young hockey players from Vegas what they are looking forward to most about playing hockey here, some of the answers were, "winning," "playing hockey," and "trading pins. Pins and hockey."

But it is not just pins and glory. The lightning-fast youngsters really look forward to our ice.

MORE YOUTH HOCKEY COVERAGE:
A hockey player and goalie embrace after a big win
Youth
Fargo's Squirt International tournaments bringing hundreds of players to the area
Teams from all across the country and even some teams from Canada have been participating in the three different Squirt International tournaments in Fargo.
February 22, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
DSCF1924.JPG
Youth
Scenes from Dickinson vs. Sioux Falls Flyers at Squirt International tournament in Fargo
These two teams competed in the B1 Division played at the John E. Carlson Coliseum as hundreds of players are taking the ice this weekend.
February 17, 2023 06:29 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Lucht 12.jpg
Youth
Minnesota community rallies around youth hockey coach after life-altering injury at work
Todd Lucht spent nine days in regions in St. Paul and underwent two surgeries in that time.
January 24, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
146G6238.MOV.Still001.jpg
Youth
Rowdy hockey parents delay Minnesota officer from responding to medical emergency
Sgt. Robert Strand hopes his story is a wake-up call to all parents planning to cheer on their kids.
January 20, 2023 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Sam Goetzinger
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Youth
Photos: Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game surprises peewee team
Nordy, the Minnesota Wild's mascot, and a former player also made an appearance.
January 06, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
squirt hockey players playing in a game
Youth
PHOTOS: Squirts brave the cold for outdoor games at The Lights in West Fargo
As part of Stampede Day at The Lights, two West Fargo squirt teams faced off as part of a full-day of play outdoors Thursday afternoon.
December 29, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IMG_6540.jpg
Youth
Enjoy outdoor hockey under 'The Lights' at the West Fargo Winter Classic
Thirty teams from five states will be showcased in various indoor and outdoor games at the 2022 Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.
December 25, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
4128892+hockey.jpg
Youth
North Dakota parent lodges fraud complaint against youth hockey group
The claims in the complaint were vigorously denied by the Bismarck Hockey Boosters' executive director who said the group did not profit from the COVID-19 shutdown.
December 12, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen

"The ice, how they do the ice here, the Zamboni and all that stuff, they like the ice better than in any other hockey tournament," Burk said.
So even though the storm got so bad that even a garbage truck had to get towed out of an apartment complex, even though the airport is packed with hopeful departures fixing to escape to a warmer destination, know that there are still a considerable number of people wild enough to come to Fargo for their weekend getaway.

The teams from around the country start tearing up the ice Saturday, Feb. 24, spanning across several rinks throughout Fargo-Moorhead.

What to read next