Lamoureux Hockey Cup tournament coming to the Moorhead area

MOORHEAD — The 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup girls tournament is coming to the Fargo-Moorhead area May 12-14. Teams from the Midwest, along with teams coming down from Canada, will be competing in 10U, 12U, and 14U divisions.

"We've been watching the LH Cup grow into a premier Midwest tournament for girls hockey," said tournament director Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, who also serves as The Rink Live's project consultant. "The growth is a testament to the dedication and passion of the players, coaches and parents to help provide a quality opportunity for local girls in our hometown to compete against the top teams from Minneapolis and Canada.

"We're thrilled to bring great organizations to the city of Fargo-Moorhead and grow this event."

A big factor that draws teams from Minnesota and North Dakota to the tournament is that they get to compete against international competition that makes the trek down from Canada, and of course for the chance to hoist the Lamoureux Hockey Cup. Winners of the tournament receive a banner and they will also get their roster engraved on the cup.

"Pierre does a great job, and there's just a neat feel when you walk in the Cullen Center and you see that big trophy..." said Jared Bangs, the girls hockey director for Northern Storm based out of Duluth. "The team I coach, we were in the 12U Division last year, and we thought every game was an absolute blast. The parity was phenomenal, I think everything was a goal or two difference. You had to show up and the girls competed, and there were no blowouts, it was just good competitive hockey from top to bottom."

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership that The Rink Live has with the Lamoureux Hockey Cup also makes the tournament a premier spot for new and unique sports photography and fun hockey content. You can see some of the things done at previous LH Cup tournaments below, including penalty box interviews, GoPro player content, on-the-bench videos, and more, Player of the game honors will be awarded at most contests throughout the weekend and posted to TRL social media pages.

You can find the full schedule for the tournament this weekend along with any other information you may need to know here . All games are free to attend.

Youth Champions crowned at 2022 Lamoureux Hockey Cup "We set out nine months ago to create a high-end girls hockey tournament in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Our Girls LH Cup tournament was a massive success," The Rink Live project consultant and LH Cup Tournament Director Pierre-Paul Lamoureux said.

14U Division 2023:



Blue Army

Manitoba Hurricanes

Northern Storm

Northern Wings



12U Gold Division 2023:



Manitoba Wranglers

MPH

Northern Storm

Northern Wings

Prairie Beats

Red River Flames

Sask Grrrowl

SW Storm



12U Silver Division 2023:



Capital City Kraken

MonDak Ducks

NSD Hockey

River City Warriors

TN Warriors Gold



10U Gold Division 2023:



Fargo Polar Xpress

HTH Blue

Lady Thieves 37's

Red River Ice Hawks

Sask Grrrowl



10U Silver Division 2023:

