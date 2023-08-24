Lamoureux Hockey Cup begins Thursday in Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO — The Lamoureux Hockey Cup is happening Aug. 24-27 at various rinks in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

"We are excited about the growth and support of the LH Cup. We will have 80 teams and nearly 1200 players competing this weekend," said Tournament Director and The Rink Live Project Consultant, Pierre-Paul Lamoureux.

"Our local partners help create a tremendous playing opportunity for young athletes to compete against teams from all over the Midwest. We are focused on creating lifelong experiences and development opportunities for players."

Lake Superior Pirates 2008 Pierre Lamoureux

The Lamoureux Hockey Cup won the Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau MVP award recently, which is given to a group responsible for putting on a sporting event that has significant impact on tourism, promotion, development and hospitality in the area.

The various teams across 11 different divisions will attempt to win the prestigious Lamoureux Hockey Cup. Most squads are from the Midwest (ND, SD, MN, and WI), but there are also teams making the trek down from Manitoba and Saskatchewan. All games are free to the public to attend and matches will be played at the following rinks from Thursday thru Sunday:

Cullen Hockey Center (Bushy, Scheels, & Sanford Rinks)

707 Main Ave. SE — Moorhead

Moorhead Sports Center (South Rink)

Door #7 2400 4th Ave. S — Moorhead

Veterans Memorial Arena (Rink 2)

1201 7th Ave E. — West Fargo

Farmers Union Insurance Arena

5225 31st Ave. S — Fargo

West Fargo Sports Arena (Auxiliary & Main Rinks)

520 32nd Ave. W — West Fargo



The Rink Live will be present all weekend at the tournament to take professional photos, create unique video content, and discuss all things hockey. Make sure to follow TRL on all of it's social media channels for Player of the Game awards and the latest score updates from the tournament.

Below is a look at all of the teams competing in the various divisions this weekend. You can view a full schedule of the tournament and get more information here . Games will be streamed live on MNHockey.TV