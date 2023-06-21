Hockey For Everybody books leads to camp being held in July in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — It started with a tragedy, inspired children's books and now there will be a hockey camp.

In 2020, Anthony Walsh was attending law school in Washington, D.C., when George Floyd was murdered. The incident inspired Walsh to move back to Minnesota and help coach hockey players of color in Minneapolis.

As he was coaching, he ended up hearing a number of stories from the parents of players that helped him decide to write a book for children. "Hockey is for Everybody: Anthony's Goal" was released in 2022. He has written another book, "Hockey is for Everybody: Anthony Goes to Camp" that was released in January.

"People started coming up to me and saying, 'I want to tell you about what happened to my kid,'" he said. "I was shocked because it was the same stuff that was happening to me (growing up). At that point, I said, why am I doing this piecemeal? Why don't I put something out that will resonate with people.

"I wrote a children's book because we are taught that children's books are not only read by kids but, usually to them, by their parents. You can encompass the child and the adult. Now it's gotten to the point where there's a movement of getting people on the ice together, get people on dry land together and in seminars, talking about leadership and stuff that we otherwise do in silos."

That has led to the first Hockey for Everybody camp, which will take place July 13-16 at St. Cloud State University. The camp is for BIPOC and LGTBQIA players from squirts (age 9) through high school and for blind adult hockey players.

Walsh, a 28-year-old who is finishing his law degree at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, will be the lead instructor for the camp. The camp will include ice time at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, dryland workouts at Husky Stadium, leadership seminars, food and the bowling alley on campus. Cost is $675 to attend the camp or $750 if the participant wants to stay in a dorm room during the camp.

Dani Bennett-Danik, the league director for the Twin Cities Queer Hockey Association , said the camp is important on several levels.

"We can stay in silos and stay in queer groups. We can stay in white groups. We can stay in black groups. At some point, that all needs to go away," Bennett-Danik said. "The sport is starting to die out because it's becoming no longer a rich white kid's sport. Yeah, it is in certain areas like Edina and Andover — absolutely.

"There are people in our association who can't afford the gear or the ice time. But given the opportunity, kids are able to do something they've always dreamed of," said Bennett-Danik, who will work at the camp. "The big thing is stopping some of the interaction that some of these kids have had in locker rooms. They need to understand that at the core of it, we are all hockey players."

Jacob Mars, the camp director, said that St. Cloud State was chosen because everything on campus is within walking distance, there was ice time available and he has a very good working relationship with Brooks Center director Cory Portner.

Walsh played high school hockey for Edina (2010-13), Bethel University, junior hockey in Canada and then with the club team at the University of North Dakota.

Anthony Charles Walsh, left, and The Rink Live's Mick Hatten. The Rink Live

While he started out wanting to work in international law and on human rights issues, his life has taken a turn. He plans on finishing his law degree this summer and continue to work toward change through hockey.

"After the (George Floyd) tragedy in Minneapolis, I really started to reflect on my background and I really felt like I could be some of the change that I want to see," Walsh said. "Help is healing. When you get a wound on your foot that needs to get stitched up, you don't stitch up your hand. You go to the source of the wound.

"Being from (Minnesota), I wanted to be that change. I had not planned on this at all. I was going to be an international lawyer, working on human rights and international law. When I saw what was happening in my hometown ... there's an old saying of don't go across town before you go across the street. I wanted to change all these world issues, but why go all over the world when I can start in my backyard."

For information on the camp, visit the website here .