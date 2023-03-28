Sponsored By
Youth

High school teams from Minnesota, Massachusetts and Illinois win national titles

PREP Hockey (Ill.), the Springfield Jr. Thunderbirds (Mass), and Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minn.) all won titles at the USA Hockey High School National Championships

A hockey player wearing a black, white, and yellow jersey lifts up a gold plate in front of the crowd.
Jakeb Horcher lifts the USA High School Div. II National trophy at the Plymouth Ice Center on March 27, 2023. PREP Hockey defeated the Des Moines Oak Leafs in the title match.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 6:50 PM

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It was busy last weekend in Plymouth and Minneapolis as teams from all across the country were vying for the top prize at the Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships.

In the Prep Division, Shattuck-St. Mary's defeated New Trier Green in the title match, 10-0. Goaltender Riley Burnett (Mankato, Minn.) posted an 18-save shutout.

An entire team wearing white, maroon, and black jerseys poses with a national title banner while holding up the number one.
Shattuck-St. Mary's 18U AAA poses with their banner after defeating New Trier Green, 10-0, at the USA Hockey HS National Championships in Plymouth, Minnesota on March 27, 2023.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Burnett was named to the Prep All-Tournament Team alongside teammates Alex Dell (Chelyabinsk, Russia), Jackson Potulny (Maple Grove, Minn.), and Svante Strandberg (Uppsala, Sweden). New Trier Green's Landon Douthit and American Hockey Academy's Eric Sweetapple (Burlington, Nova Scotia) also earned All-Tournament Team honors.

Shattuck-St. Mary's also won the Girls High School Division with a tight 2-0 win over Anchorage (Alaska). The score was just 1-0 until late in the third period when the Sabres scored an empty-net goal.

Three girls pose with each other after the game while wearing their medals and holding up the number one.
Players from Shattuck-St. Mary's pose with each other after winning the Girls HS National Championship on March 27, 2023 at the Plymouth Ice Center in Minnesota.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Minnesota Duluth commit Payton Holloway (Tomah, Wis.) was named to the Girls All-Tournament Team alongside teammate Rowyn Ringor (Winnipeg). Other competitors honored on the All-Tournament Team includes forward Josselyn Drayson of Dallas Stars Elite, defender Tori Schmidt (Premier Prep Pink / Fond du Lac, Wis.) and teammates Kara Rahm and goaltender Zoie Campbell of Anchorage.

In High School Division I, the Springfield Jr. Thunderbirds (Mass.) took home the national title with a 5-1 victory over the Brookings Rangers (S.D.).

A whole hockey team poses with a banner while holding up number ones in their hands.
The Springfield Jr. Thunderbirds pose for a photo after winning the Division I national title on March 27, 2023 in Plymouth, Minnesota.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

CJ Watroba, Matt Bolduc, and netminder Vincent Maggi all made the All-Tournament Team for Springfield, along with Alex Young (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Damien High), Breck Hirschoff (Brookings, S.D.), and Kelton Chadwick (Phoenix / Desert Vista High).

And last but not least, PREP Hockey (Ill.) won the Division II title in a 6-3 win over the Des Moines Oak Leafs.

The DII All-Tournament Team was comprised of Alex Young (East Islip, N.Y.), Ryan Baert (London, Ontario / Florida Alliance), Ryan Sagniaw (Bishop Canevin), Nicholas Albrecht (PREP), Jackson Krier (Des Moines), and goaltender Jaden Salado (Fremont, Neb. / Omaha Jr. Lancers).

@therinklive

Goal from Carson Clemmensen of the Des Moines Oak Leafs #hockey #therinklive #minnesota #iowa #desmoines #oakleafs #fyp #fyppppp #fypシ゚viral #goal

♬ original sound - The Rink Live - The Rink Live

Up next in Minnesota for USA Hockey is the Youth Tier II 18U national championships happening in Maple Grove from March 30 to April 3.

