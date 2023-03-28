High school teams from Minnesota, Massachusetts and Illinois win national titles
PREP Hockey (Ill.), the Springfield Jr. Thunderbirds (Mass), and Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minn.) all won titles at the USA Hockey High School National Championships
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It was busy last weekend in Plymouth and Minneapolis as teams from all across the country were vying for the top prize at the Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships.
In the Prep Division, Shattuck-St. Mary's defeated New Trier Green in the title match, 10-0. Goaltender Riley Burnett (Mankato, Minn.) posted an 18-save shutout.
Burnett was named to the Prep All-Tournament Team alongside teammates Alex Dell (Chelyabinsk, Russia), Jackson Potulny (Maple Grove, Minn.), and Svante Strandberg (Uppsala, Sweden). New Trier Green's Landon Douthit and American Hockey Academy's Eric Sweetapple (Burlington, Nova Scotia) also earned All-Tournament Team honors.
Shattuck-St. Mary's also won the Girls High School Division with a tight 2-0 win over Anchorage (Alaska). The score was just 1-0 until late in the third period when the Sabres scored an empty-net goal.
Minnesota Duluth commit Payton Holloway (Tomah, Wis.) was named to the Girls All-Tournament Team alongside teammate Rowyn Ringor (Winnipeg). Other competitors honored on the All-Tournament Team includes forward Josselyn Drayson of Dallas Stars Elite, defender Tori Schmidt (Premier Prep Pink / Fond du Lac, Wis.) and teammates Kara Rahm and goaltender Zoie Campbell of Anchorage.
In High School Division I, the Springfield Jr. Thunderbirds (Mass.) took home the national title with a 5-1 victory over the Brookings Rangers (S.D.).
CJ Watroba, Matt Bolduc, and netminder Vincent Maggi all made the All-Tournament Team for Springfield, along with Alex Young (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Damien High), Breck Hirschoff (Brookings, S.D.), and Kelton Chadwick (Phoenix / Desert Vista High).
And last but not least, PREP Hockey (Ill.) won the Division II title in a 6-3 win over the Des Moines Oak Leafs.
The DII All-Tournament Team was comprised of Alex Young (East Islip, N.Y.), Ryan Baert (London, Ontario / Florida Alliance), Ryan Sagniaw (Bishop Canevin), Nicholas Albrecht (PREP), Jackson Krier (Des Moines), and goaltender Jaden Salado (Fremont, Neb. / Omaha Jr. Lancers).
Up next in Minnesota for USA Hockey is the Youth Tier II 18U national championships happening in Maple Grove from March 30 to April 3.
