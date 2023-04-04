Here's who took home gold at the 2023 USA Hockey National Tournaments

The 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships have concluded, find out what players made an impact, how local teams fared and what teams took home gold.

YOUTH TIER I 14U:

The Buffalo Saints of New York take home gold in Tier I of 14U after they posted a 2-1 win over the Chicago Mission. Rudolfs Berzkalns scored the game-winner in the third period.

Three skaters tied for the lead in scoring over the weekend in Plymouth, Michigan: Jeffrey Hurlbert III of the Dallas Stars Elite, Tynan Lawrence of Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minn.), and Logan Stuart of the Los Angeles Kings. All three of those skaters netted nine points over four games. Gavin Weeks of the winning Buffalo (N.Y.) squad earned an honorable .967 save percentage over six games for the Saints.

Team North Dakota and Team Wisconsin went 0-3 at the tournament, while the Minnesota Lakers went 1-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it done on the biggest stage – the Buffalo Saints are the Youth Tier I 14U National Champions 🏆@ChipotleTweets | #TrainEatRepeat pic.twitter.com/WUMKXRyFQ7 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 3, 2023

YOUTH TIER I 15O:

The Los Angeles Jr. Kings take home the top prize in the 15O division with a huge overtime win over Shattuck-St. Mary's, thanks to a goal from James Russell.

Benjamin Kevan of the Kings and Gavin Kor of the Sabres led the tournament in scoring, both posting 14 points over six games. Will Horcoff of Little Caesars (MI) and Conrad Fondrk (Minnesota native playing for the Rhode Island Saints) also had dominant showings at the 15O level.

Team Wisconsin went 1-2 in this division, while Team North Dakota went 0-3.

YOUTH TIER I 16U:

The Long Island Gulls (N.Y.) came out victorious in the 16U division, netting two third period goals to push past Little Caesars in the title match.

Northeastern commit Eero Butella (Chicago Mission) and Maxwell Pendy (New Jersey Rockets) tied for the division league in scoring, each with 10 points over five games. Ryan Denes posted a 1.61 goals against average for the champion Gulls team with a .904 save percentage over six contests. Penn State commit Egor Barabanov (New Jersey Rockets) also skated well with four points and five assists in the tournament.

Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minn.) went 3-1 in the 16U division.

ADVERTISEMENT

YOUTH TIER I 18U:

Shattuck-St. Mary's took home the top prize in the 18U division with a whopping 10-2 victory over the Buffalo Regals.

Denver commit Hunter Anderson led the division with 15 points over six games. Plenty of other Division I committed players were top scorers in the tournament, including Jamison Sluys (Omaha Mastery / Western Michigan), Zach Nehring (Shattuck-St. Mary's / Western Michigan), and Will Zellers (Shattuck-St. Mary's / Boston University).

The Sioux Falls Power went 0-3 in the division.

GIRLS TIER I:

The Minnesota Walleye came home with gold in the 14U division after posting a 2-0 shutout win over Little Caesars (Mich.) in the title game. Talla Hansen of the Walleye was tied for the lead in scoring in her division. Isabelle Prosser earned the shutout in goal.

Team North Dakota went 1-2 and the Minnesota Lakers went 3-1 in 14U.

In 16U, the Mid-Fairfield Stars (Conn.) won gold in a narrow 1-0 win over Shattuck-St. Mary's (Minn.). Brooke Eselunas netted the lone goal of the game. Scoring leaders at the 16U level include Chloe Boreen (MN MSP Magazine), Nicole Gorbatenko (Chicago Mission), along with Addison Spitz (Colgate) and True Thompson of Little Caesars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team North Dakota went 1-2 and the Minnesota MSP Magazine squad went 4-1 at the 16U level.

Shattuck-St. Mary's won the 19U division, 4-1, over the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers. Ohio State commit Delaney Fleming led the tournament in scoring with 13 points over six games while her future Buckeye teammate Genevieve Klein earned a .956 save percentage over five games. Division I commits Peyton Compton (Northeastern) and Bella Vasseur (Wisconsin) played very well for Rochester (N.Y.), and so did Kaia Malachino (Colgate) for Little Caesars (Mich.).

GIRLS TIER II:

The Adirondack Northstars (N.Y.) took home 14U 1A gold with a 2-1 win over Team Colorado. The Minnesota Lakers won gold in 14U 2A with a solid 4-1 victory over the Chicago Hawks.

The Minnesota Moose went 1-3 at the 2A tournament while WEHL NC/NE of Wisconsin went 0-3.

The Sno-King Jr. Thunderbirds (Was.) won the 1A 16U division with a narrow 2-1 victory over the Webster Cyclones (N.Y.). The Casco Bay Mariners of Maine won the 2A division, another game that had a 2-1 final, against the Mid-Fairfield Stars (CT).

The WEHL Western squad went 3-1 while Team South Dakota went 3-2 in 1A. Premier Prep Navy and Premier Prep Purple, both of Minnesota, went 0-3 and 1-2, respectively, in the 2A tournament.

The Nashville Jr. Predators (TN) took home top honors in 19U 1A with a come from behind win over the Arizona Kachinas. In 2A, the Syracuse Valley Eagles earned a dominant 6-1 win over the East Coast Wizards (MA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Premier Prep Gold (Minn.) went 1-3 on the weekend while Premier Prep Royal (Minn.) went 4-1, both in the 2A division. The Royal team made the semifinals with just 10 skaters on the roster alongside two EBUG's.

YOUTH TIER II 14U:

The Atlanta Fire won the 1A division in a 7-1 victory over the Omaha Jr. Mavericks (Neb.). The Vegas Golden Knights won the 2A division in a shootout win over the Valley Thunder of Alaska. In the 3A division, the Littleton Hawks (Colo.) came up in overtime, 4-3, over the Cheektowaga Warriors (N.Y.).

The Minnesota Green Giants went 2-2 in the 3A division. Team North Dakota went 4-1 while Team South Dakota went 1-3 in the 2A division.

YOUTH TIER II 16U:

In 1A, the Alabama Thunder came up with a big third period to usurp the Charleston Jr. Stingrays (SC), 5-3. The Alaska Valley Thunder also pulled away in the third to win the 2A division over the Arizona Jr. Sun Devils. And finally in 3A, the Littleton Hawks (Colo.) pushed their way past the Woodbridge Wolfpack (N.J.) to win gold.

WEHL North Central (Wis.) went 0-3 in 3A and Team South Dakota went 1-2 in 2A.

YOUTH TIER II 18U:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sun Valley Suns (Idaho) netted two goals in each period to win the 1A division over the Jr. Blue Hens (Del.). The Arizona Bobcats played a dominant game over the Nashville Jr. Predators for the 2A division title, and the Rochester Jr. Grizzlies (N.Y.) come up with a narrow 2-1 win over the West Dundee Leafs in the 3A championship match.

The Green Bay Bobcats went 0-3 and the Minnesota Grey Ducks went 1-2 in the 3A division.