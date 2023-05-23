Sponsored By
Youth

Here's the top Minnesota boys, girls skaters heading to HP 14 camps

The top 120 girls and boys hockey players in the state of Minnesota have been selected to attend the CCM High Performance Summer Development Camp.

A group of hockey players wearing yellow jersey huddle around the goal before a scrimmage.
A group of girls compete at the High Performance camp in St. Cloud in 2022.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 10:31 AM

The top 2009 birth year girls will attend the camp at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, from June 18-22, while the top 2009 birth year boys will attend their camp at St. Cloud State University the same week.

Skaters will participate in both on and off-ice sessions which includes multiple scrimmages that are open to the public to watch each day. Camp instructors are typically current or former Division I, III, and high school coaches while camp instructors are current collegiate hockey players.

You can find the full rosters for each of the camps below. Each camp is divided into six teams; gold, green, red, royal blue, sky blue, and white.

For more information on the camps, click here .

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
Brasel copy.jpg
Youth
Remembering a slain Minnesota youth hockey coach, father
A suspect has been charged after Roseville Area youth hockey coach Michael Brasel was shot and killed outside his home in an attempt to thwart a car theft.
May 16, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Two hockey players pose for a photo while sitting on the bench. They are both smiling, and one poses with a peace sign while the other poses with a thumbs up.
Youth
2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup champions crowned in Moorhead
Five different teams were awarded the Lamoureux Hockey Cup in divisions from 10U up to 14U this past weekend at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead
May 15, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Two kids show peace signs to pose while they await the start of their hockey game.
Youth
Lamoureux Hockey Cup tournament coming to the Moorhead area
Girls hockey teams from both the Midwest and Canada will be competing for the Lamoureux Hockey Cup from May 12-14. Find out more about the tournament and what's to come over the next few days.
May 10, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
