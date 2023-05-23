Here's the top Minnesota boys, girls skaters heading to HP 14 camps

The top 120 girls and boys hockey players in Minnesota have been selected to attend the CCM High Performance Summer Development Camp.

The top 2009 birth year girls will attend the camp at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, from June 18-22, while the top 2009 birth year boys will attend their camp at St. Cloud State University the same week.

Skaters will participate in both on and off-ice sessions which includes multiple scrimmages that are open to the public to watch each day. Camp instructors are typically current or former Division I, III, and high school coaches while camp instructors are current collegiate hockey players.

You can find the full rosters for each of the camps below. Each camp is divided into six teams; gold, green, red, royal blue, sky blue, and white.

For more information on the camps, click here .