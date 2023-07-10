Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Girls 15 Player Development Camp underway in Oxford, Ohio

The prestigious camp for the best skaters and netminders of the 2008 birth year takes place at Miami University in mid-July.

Orono forward Maddy Kimbrel (11) tries to make a pass in front of Proctor/Hermantown defender Morgan LaValley (12) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 6:59 PM

OXFORD, Ohio — The best skaters and goaltenders of the 2008 birth year will be at Miami University in Oxford this week for the prestigious USA Hockey-BioSteel Girls 15 Player Development Camp. This is the youngest age group that has a national camp with USA Hockey.

Players are split up into 12 different teams and will participate in various on and off ice training from July 10-15. Camp scrimmages start on Tuesday, July 11. These skaters are heading into either their freshman or sophomore years of high school, so although they cannot be recruited by collegiate programs yet, this is a big stage that will have many scouts and coaches watching with a close eye.

You can find the roster for each of the teams below, along with the team that each athlete most recently competed with in 2022-23, and their hometown. More information about the camp and a full schedule can be found here . Scrimmages will be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
