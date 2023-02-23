Fargo's Squirt International tournaments bringing hundreds of players to the area

FARGO — Hundreds of hockey players are in the Fargo-Moorhead area for the 2023 Squirt International tournaments in February.

The prestigious competition will have teams from 14 different states this year and even a handful of teams coming down from Canada.

Youth Scenes from Dickinson vs. Sioux Falls Flyers B1 game These two teams competed in the B1 Division played at the John E. Carlson Coliseum as hundreds of players are taking the ice this weekend.

The first two weekends of the competition have already been completed, with the Squirt B and B1 champions crowned for 2023, but the final weekend of the tournament for the Squirt A teams starts on Friday, Feb. 25 and runs through Sunday.

Not only are dozens of games played, there is also a hockey hair tournament, the "Squirt Olympics," team photography, and pin-trading traditions happening throughout the weekend.

Competition can be tight with so many teams coming to the area for the tournament, find out who the 2023 champions are in the Squirt B and B1 divisions below.

Squirt B1:

Bracket #1 (Top Bracket): Woodbury

Runner-Up: Valley City

Woodbury wins the Squirt B1 International Tournament top bracket in an OT victory over Valley City.



Player of the Game is Cole Broderson for scoring the game winner! pic.twitter.com/Hf2WD5iw4B — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023

Bracket #2: Sioux Falls Blue

Runner-Up: Bloomington Jefferson

Bracket #3 'Diamond': Edina

Runner-Up: Kansas City Stars

Edina defeats the Kansas City Stars for 1st place in the Diamond Division (Bracket #3), 5-1.



Player of the Game Nolan Eichten scored a hat trick! 🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/8g3z2xEcfS — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023

Bracket #3 'Emerald': BW Blades

Runner-Up: Moorhead Black

The BW Blades earn a 6-3 W over Moorhead Black to become the champions of the Emerald Division (Bracket #3)!



Player of the Game is Rudy Ekren after he posted a hat trick! pic.twitter.com/XokrXqhy5F — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023

Bracket #4 'Diamond': Minnesota River

Runner-Up: Fargo Freeze White

Minnesota River is the Diamond Bracket champ at the Squirt B1 International tournament in Fargo.



MN River, 6 > Fargo Freeze White, 1



Player of the Game: Nolan Swenson pic.twitter.com/pmv0XGQIMy — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023

Bracket #4 'Emerald': Orono

Runner-Up: Delano

Orono wins a crazy long shootout over Delano to win the Emerald Bracket!



The whole top line are named players of the game! pic.twitter.com/UfgSDihQ6B — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023

Squirt B:

Bracket #1 (Top Bracket): Weber County (Utah)

Runner-Up: Arizona Jr. Coyotes

Bracket #2: Tampa Bay Crunch

Runner-Up: Farmington

Bracket #3 'Diamond': International Falls Gold

Runner-Up: Alexandria Black

Bracket #3 'Emerald': Ames Flyers (Iowa)

Runner-Up: Langdon

Bracket #4 'Diamond': Bismarck White

Runner-Up: Fargo Freeze Maroon

Bracket #4 'Emerald': Grand Rapids

Runner-Up: Roseau