Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth

Fargo's Squirt International tournaments bringing hundreds of players to the area

Teams from all across the country and even some teams from Canada have been participating in the three different Squirt International tournaments in Fargo.

A hockey player and goalie embrace after a big win
Woodbury skaters run over to dogpile their goaltender after winning the 2023 Squirt B1 Invitational in overtime.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 22, 2023 06:50 PM

FARGO — Hundreds of hockey players are in the Fargo-Moorhead area for the 2023 Squirt International tournaments in February.

The prestigious competition will have teams from 14 different states this year and even a handful of teams coming down from Canada.

DSCF1924.JPG
Youth
Scenes from Dickinson vs. Sioux Falls Flyers B1 game
These two teams competed in the B1 Division played at the John E. Carlson Coliseum as hundreds of players are taking the ice this weekend.
February 17, 2023 06:29 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

The first two weekends of the competition have already been completed, with the Squirt B and B1 champions crowned for 2023, but the final weekend of the tournament for the Squirt A teams starts on Friday, Feb. 25 and runs through Sunday.

@therinklive

Crosby Stricklen (Orono) shootout winner at the Squirt B1 Int'l Tourney in Fargo. #hockey #orono #squirtb1 #fargo #squirtintl #delano #shootout #goal #celly #gwg

♬ original sound - The Rink Live - The Rink Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only are dozens of games played, there is also a hockey hair tournament, the "Squirt Olympics," team photography, and pin-trading traditions happening throughout the weekend.

Competition can be tight with so many teams coming to the area for the tournament, find out who the 2023 champions are in the Squirt B and B1 divisions below.

Squirt B1:
Bracket #1 (Top Bracket): Woodbury
Runner-Up: Valley City

DSCF2962.JPG
1/10: 
DSCF2911.JPG
2/10: 
DSCF2980.JPG
3/10: 
DSCF2968.JPG
4/10: 
DSCF2947.JPG
5/10: 
DSCF2944.JPG
6/10: 
DSCF2939.JPG
7/10: 
DSCF2935.JPG
8/10: 
DSCF2920.JPG
9/10: 
DSCF2915.JPG
10/10: 

Bracket #2: Sioux Falls Blue
Runner-Up: Bloomington Jefferson
Bracket #3 'Diamond': Edina
Runner-Up: Kansas City Stars

DSCF2801.JPG
1/11: 
DSCF2800.JPG
2/11: 
DSCF2787.JPG
3/11: 
DSCF2790.JPG
4/11: 
DSCF2792.JPG
5/11: 
DSCF2793.JPG
6/11: 
DSCF2794.JPG
7/11: 
DSCF2797.JPG
8/11: 
DSCF2818.JPG
9/11: 
DSCF2819.JPG
10/11: 
DSCF2809.JPG
11/11: 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bracket #3 'Emerald': BW Blades
Runner-Up: Moorhead Black

DSCF2895.JPG
1/29: 
DSCF2898.JPG
2/29: 
DSCF2822.JPG
3/29: 
DSCF2827.JPG
4/29: 
DSCF2835.JPG
5/29: 
DSCF2836.JPG
6/29: 
DSCF2854.JPG
7/29: 
DSCF2861.JPG
8/29: 
DSCF2862.JPG
9/29: 
DSCF2863.JPG
10/29: 
DSCF2865.JPG
11/29: 
DSCF2870.JPG
12/29: 
DSCF2871.JPG
13/29: 
DSCF2873.JPG
14/29: 
DSCF2875.JPG
15/29: 
DSCF2877.JPG
16/29: 
DSCF2882.JPG
17/29: 
DSCF2884.JPG
18/29: 
DSCF2889.JPG
19/29: 
DSCF2890.JPG
20/29: 
DSCF2891.JPG
21/29: 
DSCF2894.JPG
22/29: 
DSCF2899.JPG
23/29: 
DSCF2900.JPG
24/29: 
DSCF2901.JPG
25/29: 
DSCF2902.JPG
26/29: 
DSCF2903.JPG
27/29: 
DSCF2904.JPG
28/29: 
DSCF2905.JPG
29/29: 

Bracket #4 'Diamond': Minnesota River
Runner-Up: Fargo Freeze White

DSCF2660.JPG
1/15: 
DSCF2666.JPG
2/15: 
DSCF2669.JPG
3/15: 
DSCF2608.JPG
4/15: 
DSCF2609.JPG
5/15: 
DSCF2610.JPG
6/15: 
DSCF2632.JPG
7/15: 
DSCF2639.JPG
8/15: 
DSCF2640.JPG
9/15: 
DSCF2641.JPG
10/15: 
DSCF2644.JPG
11/15: 
DSCF2645.JPG
12/15: 
DSCF2646.JPG
13/15: 
DSCF2649.JPG
14/15: 
DSCF2650.JPG
15/15: 

Bracket #4 'Emerald': Orono
Runner-Up: Delano

ADVERTISEMENT

DSCF2676.JPG
1/23: 
DSCF2671.JPG
2/23: 
DSCF2674.JPG
3/23: 
DSCF2688.JPG
4/23: 
DSCF2689.JPG
5/23: 
DSCF2690.JPG
6/23: 
DSCF2699.JPG
7/23: 
DSCF2703.JPG
8/23: 
DSCF2708.JPG
9/23: 
DSCF2712.JPG
10/23: 
DSCF2716.JPG
11/23: 
DSCF2718.JPG
12/23: 
DSCF2719.JPG
13/23: 
DSCF2725.JPG
14/23: 
DSCF2727.JPG
15/23: 
DSCF2728.JPG
16/23: 
DSCF2731.JPG
17/23: 
DSCF2743.JPG
18/23: 
DSCF2744.JPG
19/23: 
DSCF2745.JPG
20/23: 
DSCF2750.JPG
21/23: 
DSCF2762.JPG
22/23: 
DSCF2767.JPG
23/23: 

Squirt B:
Bracket #1 (Top Bracket): Weber County (Utah)
Runner-Up: Arizona Jr. Coyotes
Bracket #2: Tampa Bay Crunch
Runner-Up: Farmington
Bracket #3 'Diamond': International Falls Gold
Runner-Up: Alexandria Black

@therinklive

Valley City goalie DENIES penalty shot attempt at Squirt B1 Int'l Tourney in Fargo. #hockey #minnesota #northdakota #woodbury #valleycity #vcvipers #penalty #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound - The Rink Live - The Rink Live

Bracket #3 'Emerald': Ames Flyers (Iowa)
Runner-Up: Langdon
Bracket #4 'Diamond': Bismarck White
Runner-Up: Fargo Freeze Maroon
Bracket #4 'Emerald': Grand Rapids
Runner-Up: Roseau

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
A hockey player wearing a green, blue, and white jersey.
Minnesota Girls
'I want my words to hold meaning,' says two-time Blake captain and Ms. Hockey finalist Suzy Higuchi
Higuchi, originally born in Japan, ended up moving to Minnesota specifically to play hockey. She finished her high school career with over 175 points and will be attending Yale in the fall.
February 22, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnesota Girls
Orono pushes Luverne aside, advances to face Proctor-Hermantown in semis
February 22, 2023 05:02 PM
Minnesota Boys
Notebook: Who's in and who's out after the first few nights of Minnesota boys section matchups
February 22, 2023 09:17 AM
Minnesota Girls
Breaking down the Minnesota girls state high school hockey tournament
February 21, 2023 05:49 PM

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Lucht 12.jpg
Youth
Minnesota community rallies around youth hockey coach after life-altering injury at work
Todd Lucht spent nine days in regions in St. Paul and underwent two surgeries in that time.
January 24, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman