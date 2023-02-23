Fargo's Squirt International tournaments bringing hundreds of players to the area
Teams from all across the country and even some teams from Canada have been participating in the three different Squirt International tournaments in Fargo.
FARGO — Hundreds of hockey players are in the Fargo-Moorhead area for the 2023 Squirt International tournaments in February.
The prestigious competition will have teams from 14 different states this year and even a handful of teams coming down from Canada.
The first two weekends of the competition have already been completed, with the Squirt B and B1 champions crowned for 2023, but the final weekend of the tournament for the Squirt A teams starts on Friday, Feb. 25 and runs through Sunday.
@therinklive
Crosby Stricklen (Orono) shootout winner at the Squirt B1 Int'l Tourney in Fargo. #hockey #orono #squirtb1 #fargo #squirtintl #delano #shootout #goal #celly #gwg♬ original sound - The Rink Live - The Rink Live
Not only are dozens of games played, there is also a hockey hair tournament, the "Squirt Olympics," team photography, and pin-trading traditions happening throughout the weekend.
Competition can be tight with so many teams coming to the area for the tournament, find out who the 2023 champions are in the Squirt B and B1 divisions below.
Squirt B1:
Bracket #1 (Top Bracket): Woodbury
Runner-Up: Valley City
Woodbury wins the Squirt B1 International Tournament top bracket in an OT victory over Valley City.— The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023
Player of the Game is Cole Broderson for scoring the game winner! pic.twitter.com/Hf2WD5iw4B
Bracket #2: Sioux Falls Blue
Runner-Up: Bloomington Jefferson
Bracket #3 'Diamond': Edina
Runner-Up: Kansas City Stars
Edina defeats the Kansas City Stars for 1st place in the Diamond Division (Bracket #3), 5-1.— The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023
Player of the Game Nolan Eichten scored a hat trick! 🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/8g3z2xEcfS
Bracket #3 'Emerald': BW Blades
Runner-Up: Moorhead Black
The BW Blades earn a 6-3 W over Moorhead Black to become the champions of the Emerald Division (Bracket #3)!— The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023
Player of the Game is Rudy Ekren after he posted a hat trick! pic.twitter.com/XokrXqhy5F
Bracket #4 'Diamond': Minnesota River
Runner-Up: Fargo Freeze White
Minnesota River is the Diamond Bracket champ at the Squirt B1 International tournament in Fargo.— The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023
MN River, 6 > Fargo Freeze White, 1
Player of the Game: Nolan Swenson pic.twitter.com/pmv0XGQIMy
Bracket #4 'Emerald': Orono
Runner-Up: Delano
Orono wins a crazy long shootout over Delano to win the Emerald Bracket!— The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 19, 2023
The whole top line are named players of the game! pic.twitter.com/UfgSDihQ6B
Squirt B:
Bracket #1 (Top Bracket): Weber County (Utah)
Runner-Up: Arizona Jr. Coyotes
Bracket #2: Tampa Bay Crunch
Runner-Up: Farmington
Bracket #3 'Diamond': International Falls Gold
Runner-Up: Alexandria Black
@therinklive
Valley City goalie DENIES penalty shot attempt at Squirt B1 Int'l Tourney in Fargo. #hockey #minnesota #northdakota #woodbury #valleycity #vcvipers #penalty #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral♬ original sound - The Rink Live - The Rink Live
Bracket #3 'Emerald': Ames Flyers (Iowa)
Runner-Up: Langdon
Bracket #4 'Diamond': Bismarck White
Runner-Up: Fargo Freeze Maroon
Bracket #4 'Emerald': Grand Rapids
Runner-Up: Roseau