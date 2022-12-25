SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Youth
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Enjoy outdoor hockey under 'The Lights' at the West Fargo Winter Classic

Thirty teams from five states will be showcased in various indoor and outdoor games at the 2022 Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

IMG_6540.jpg
Hudson Frith of West Fargo Blue dangles past his opponents in the A Bracket 3 Championship at the Squirt A International Tournament in Fargo on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Contributed
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
December 25, 2022 02:31 PM
WEST FARGO — After about three months of preparations, the Essentia Health West Fargo Winter Classic is ready to host over 30 different teams from five states starting Dec. 27 and running through Jan. 1.

A full slate of both indoor and outdoor games are set to run for the showcase this winter. Indoor games will be played at the West Fargo Sports Arena while outdoor games will take place on the Lights Ice Rink at the Essentia Health Plaza.

Workers late last week cleared more than 14 inches of snow from the outdoor rink after a series of storms.

Select games will be broadcast across the region on Midco Sports.

There will be other family friendly events taking place besides hockey, including a "glow-skate" and a "Stampede Families Open Skate."

“Our crews started this process in October with setting up boards, laying ice mats, and configuring the Essentia Health plaza for our annual fall transition," said Mike Amundson, executive director of West Fargo Events. "We have a full-size refrigerated NHL sheet her complete with glass, protective netting, over 27 miles of tubing, 3,300 gallons of ethylene glycol and an estimated 60,000 gallons of water into this project already."

IMG_6334.jpg
The rink at The Lights in West Fargo has more than 27 miles of tubing under the ice surface.
Contributed / West Fargo Events

Various high school matchups will be played on Dec. 27 and 28. Teams include Williston, Sheyenne, West Fargo, River Falls, Bemidji, Fargo Davies and Mayville.

There are many youth hockey games being played over the six days, from the termite level all the way up to peewees.

