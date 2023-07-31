Ellie Dimatos gains newfound confidence ahead of Women's National Festival

PRINCETON, N.J. — Ellie Dimatos did not try to sugarcoat how she feels going into the prestigious Women's National Festival U18 roster.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Dimatos said.

The 16-year-old from Princeton, N.J., is one of just 11 defenders selected for the festival, which means she is one of the top 11 defenders in the United States under the age of 18. At the event, which is being held from Aug. 7-12 in Lake Placid, N.Y., Dimatos will have a chance to make the Team USA roster that will compete at the 2024 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships in Switzerland in January.

Team USA carried seven defenders on it's 2023 roster, so it can be assumed that four will be cut after the festival concludes. Dimatos, a right-shot skater, has a good shot of making the roster since there is only one returning defender from the 2023 roster (Rose Dwyer). So spots on the blue line are wide open.

"What really helped me is knowing that I was able to make the festival," Dimatos said. "It gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that they see me as one of the top skaters in the country. Going into this, I'm coming in with confidence from the previous camp, so although I'm nervous, I have this confidence on my back as well."

Ellie Dimatos prepares for a faceoff at the 2023 USA U18-Select Player Development Camp in Oxford, Ohio. Contributed / Elite Sports Photos

Dimatos turned heads at the USA U18 Select Camp in order to be selected for the National Festival. She spoke very highly of her competition there and knew she had to make every game, and every shift, count.

"The last day of camp, we have this camp challenge where everyone is in the room," Dimatos said. "We're all doing a fun activity and saying goodbye to everyone and then after that is over, they put you in a room with a projector and have a slideshow where they put all the names of the people who made it [to the National Festival].

"It's kind of an intense environment, but it gives you a feel for what the next level is like — everything's going to be intense."

Dimatos, who is 5-foot-6, describes herself as someone who is agile and has a strong skating ability along with a high hockey IQ. She also grew up playing boys hockey for many years and feels that it helped prepare her for the next level.

Congratulations to Titans U16AAA defenseman Ellie DiMatos on being named the #1 overall top prospect in combine testing at CCM 68 girls this week. https://t.co/rNVjyM4Eo7 pic.twitter.com/dnlyPyxcQn — New Jersey Titans Youth Hockey (@njtitansyouth) August 20, 2021

The 16-year-old is originally from Princeton, N.J. and actually started on the ice as a figure skater. She eventually made the switch over to hockey after watching her older brother, Nicholas, play in a game. It seemed to be a perfect fit, though as she was actually figure skating in hockey skates, and not figure skates, so it all worked out. She then signed up to compete with the Mercer Chiefs and has been with their organization for many years now.

"Growing up playing boys hockey, it was a great developing experience," she said. "When I play with them, you learn to keep your head up because obviously there's tons of checking ... it's a really intense environment and it helped me to be super aware of my surroundings and just keeping up with the fast pace of the game."

In 2022-23, Dimatos skated with the Mercer Chiefs 15O AAA squad and also played prep girls hockey with The Lawrenceville School, a college preparatory boarding school in New Jersey.

Since she has finished up her sophomore year of high school, June 15 was the first day that college coaches could contact Dimatos and try to recruit her to their NCAA Division I programs. She got a handful of emails and phone calls on that Thursday.

Although some players find the experience stressful or overwhelming, Dimatos said that everyone was very welcoming to her and she appreciated the opportunity to speak with each coach and program.

"After that first wave of calls, I sat down with my family and we discussed what the best options were for me at that point," she said. "Over the course of the next two weeks, I got a few more calls, but then at the end of June I made my decision, which was Princeton."

As someone that grew up in Princeton, the Tigers were the hometown team for Dimatos and her family. Obviously, the location would be close to home, and it would be tough to turn down an Ivy League education.

"As a family, we would always go down to Princeton and just walk around the main street there," she said. "Ever since I was really little, the campus has always had this welcoming vibe to it and I could really see myself fitting in there."

Dimatos is already familiar with one of her future teammates in Ani Kozak. Kozak also skated for The Lawrenceville School and has known Dimatos since probably the age of 9 or 10, so there will be some familiarity down the road as teammates for the Tigers.

It's been a big, exciting summer for Dimatos and her family with both her college commitment and her selection to the Women's National Festival. She plans to skate for the 19U Philadelphia Jr. Flyers squad this upcoming season before attending Princeton likely in the fall of 2025.