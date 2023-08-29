Sponsored By
Youth

Champions crowned at 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup

Find out which teams came out on top in each of the 11 divisions at this year's Lamoureux Hockey Cup.

One skater wearing a light blue, navy, and white jersey outfit skates with a trophy similar to the Stanley Cup above his head. His teammate is skating next to him and smiling.
Members of the Manitoba Thunder skate with the Lamoureux Hockey Cup after they won the 2011 Elite Division in an 8-3 victory over the Lake Superior Stars.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 10:21 AM

MOORHEAD — Champions have been crowned at the 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup.

Eighty teams comprised from about 1,200 players made their way to the Fargo-Moorhead area last week for the chance to win the prestigious title. Find out who won each of the 11 different division below.

Make sure to follow The Rink Live on all of our various social media platforms for TikTok and video content from the tournament being released throughout the upcoming week. A link to the photos that were taken by The Rink Live staff throughout the tournament will be sent out via email to team parents in the days to come.

2010 AAA: Dakota Warriors

  • 5-0 win over the Manitoba Force
    Dakota Warriors
    Rob Beer / The Rink Live

2010 ELITE: ProHybrid

  • 5-3 win over the Manitoba Thundering Herd
    ProHybrid
    Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2011 AAA: Northern Wings

  • 5-1 win over the Dakota Warriors
    Northern Wings
    Rob Beer / The Rink Live

2011 ELITE: Manitoba Thunder

  • 8-3 win over the Lake Superior Stars
    Manitoba Thunder
    Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2012 AAA: HomeTown Hockey Blue

  • 5-2 win over the Northern Wings
    HomeTown Hockey
    Rob Beer / The Rink Live

2012 ELITE: ProHybrid

  • 10-4 win over the Northern Wings
    ProHybrid
    Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2013 AAA: SD Selects

  • 6-4 win over the Northern Wings
    SD Selects
    Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2013 ELITE: Manitoba 2013s

  • 6-0 win over the Thieves
    Manitoba 2013s
    Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2014 ELITE: Thieves

  • 4-2 win over the Northern Wings
    Thieves 37s Hockey
    Rob Beer / The Rink Live

2014/15 UPPER AAA: Interlake Lightning

  • 16-2 win over Blue Army
    Interlake Lightning
    Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2014/15 LOWER AAA: SD Roosters

  • 10-3 win over TN Warriors Prep
    SD Roosters
    Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Below is a complete list of the teams that competed over the weekend. Division winners are shown in bold.

