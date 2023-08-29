Champions crowned at 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup

MOORHEAD — Champions have been crowned at the 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup.

Eighty teams comprised from about 1,200 players made their way to the Fargo-Moorhead area last week for the chance to win the prestigious title. Find out who won each of the 11 different division below.

2010 AAA: Dakota Warriors



5-0 win over the Manitoba Force

Rob Beer / The Rink Live

2010 ELITE: ProHybrid



5-3 win over the Manitoba Thundering Herd

Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2011 AAA: Northern Wings



5-1 win over the Dakota Warriors

Rob Beer / The Rink Live

2011 ELITE: Manitoba Thunder



8-3 win over the Lake Superior Stars

Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2012 AAA: HomeTown Hockey Blue



5-2 win over the Northern Wings

Rob Beer / The Rink Live

2012 ELITE: ProHybrid



10-4 win over the Northern Wings

Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2013 AAA: SD Selects



6-4 win over the Northern Wings

Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2013 ELITE: Manitoba 2013s



6-0 win over the Thieves

Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2014 ELITE: Thieves



4-2 win over the Northern Wings

Rob Beer / The Rink Live

2014/15 UPPER AAA: Interlake Lightning



16-2 win over Blue Army

Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

2014/15 LOWER AAA: SD Roosters



10-3 win over TN Warriors Prep

Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Below is a complete list of the teams that competed over the weekend. Division winners are shown in bold.