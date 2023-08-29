Champions crowned at 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup
Find out which teams came out on top in each of the 11 divisions at this year's Lamoureux Hockey Cup.
MOORHEAD — Champions have been crowned at the 2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup.
Eighty teams comprised from about 1,200 players made their way to the Fargo-Moorhead area last week for the chance to win the prestigious title. Find out who won each of the 11 different division below.
2010 AAA: Dakota Warriors
- 5-0 win over the Manitoba Force
2010 ELITE: ProHybrid
- 5-3 win over the Manitoba Thundering Herd
2011 AAA: Northern Wings
- 5-1 win over the Dakota Warriors
2011 ELITE: Manitoba Thunder
- 8-3 win over the Lake Superior Stars
2012 AAA: HomeTown Hockey Blue
- 5-2 win over the Northern Wings
2012 ELITE: ProHybrid
- 10-4 win over the Northern Wings
2013 AAA: SD Selects
- 6-4 win over the Northern Wings
2013 ELITE: Manitoba 2013s
- 6-0 win over the Thieves
2014 ELITE: Thieves
- 4-2 win over the Northern Wings
2014/15 UPPER AAA: Interlake Lightning
- 16-2 win over Blue Army
2014/15 LOWER AAA: SD Roosters
- 10-3 win over TN Warriors Prep
Below is a complete list of the teams that competed over the weekend. Division winners are shown in bold.