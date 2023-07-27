Bantam Elite League starts this weekend in the Twin Cities
The Major Division will start play in Mendota Heights while the Minor Division will skate in West St. Paul for the first weekend of competition.
ST. PAUL — The prestigious Bantam Elite League starts this weekend in the Twin Cities.
The top Bantam aged skaters from Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin will compete on various teams over the next few weekends in either the Major or Minor divisions. The Major division is for older players (second-year bantams) while the Minor division is for younger skaters (first-year bantams).
You can view the rosters for each of the teams and a full schedule below.
BEL Major
- July 28-30: St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights
- Aug. 4-6: Burnsville Ice Center in Burnsville
- Aug. 11-12 (Playoffs): Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud
BEL Minor
ADVERTISEMENT
- July 28-30: West St. Paul Ice Arena in West St. Paul
- Aug. 4-6: OFF WEEKEND
- Aug. 11-13: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud
- Aug. 18-19 (Playoffs): St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights