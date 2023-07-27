Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth

Bantam Elite League starts this weekend in the Twin Cities

The Major Division will start play in Mendota Heights while the Minor Division will skate in West St. Paul for the first weekend of competition.

A hockey player wearing a purple, yellow, and black jersey prepares for a faceoff.
A player prepares for a face-off during the 2022 Bantam Elite League.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 3:56 PM

ST. PAUL — The prestigious Bantam Elite League starts this weekend in the Twin Cities.

The top Bantam aged skaters from Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin will compete on various teams over the next few weekends in either the Major or Minor divisions. The Major division is for older players (second-year bantams) while the Minor division is for younger skaters (first-year bantams).

You can view the rosters for each of the teams and a full schedule below.

BEL Major

  • July 28-30: St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights
  • Aug. 4-6: Burnsville Ice Center in Burnsville
  • Aug. 11-12 (Playoffs): Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud

BEL Minor

ADVERTISEMENT

  • July 28-30: West St. Paul Ice Arena in West St. Paul
  • Aug. 4-6: OFF WEEKEND
  • Aug. 11-13: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud
  • Aug. 18-19 (Playoffs): St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights
MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
DSCF1941.JPG
Youth
Possible rule changes coming to Mites and 8U hockey in Minnesota
Jul 18
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0883.jpg
Youth
Girls 15 Player Development Camp underway in Oxford, Ohio
Jul 10
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Youth
Skaters look to impress at USA Hockey Boys 16 Player Development Camp
Jul 7
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT