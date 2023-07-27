ST. PAUL — The prestigious Bantam Elite League starts this weekend in the Twin Cities.

The top Bantam aged skaters from Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin will compete on various teams over the next few weekends in either the Major or Minor divisions. The Major division is for older players (second-year bantams) while the Minor division is for younger skaters (first-year bantams).

You can view the rosters for each of the teams and a full schedule below.

BEL Major



July 28-30: St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights

Aug. 4-6: Burnsville Ice Center in Burnsville

Aug. 11-12 (Playoffs): Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud

BEL Minor



July 28-30: West St. Paul Ice Arena in West St. Paul

Aug. 4-6: OFF WEEKEND

Aug. 11-13: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud

Aug. 18-19 (Playoffs): St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights