2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup champions crowned in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Five different teams were awarded the Lamoureux Hockey Cup this weekend at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead.

14U Division:

Champions: Manitoba Hurricanes

Runner-Up: Northern Wings

The Manitoba Hurricanes '09s. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

12U Gold Division:

Champions: Northern Wings

Runner-Up: Sask Grrrowl

The Northern Wings 12U team. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

12U Silver Division:

Champions: River City Warriors

Runner-Up: Capital City Kraken

Members of the River City Warriors compete during a game. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

10U Gold Division:

Champions: Sask Grrrowl

Runner-Up: Red River Ice Hawks

A member of the Sask Grrrowl. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

10U Silver Division:

Champions: Fargo Grinders

Runner-Up: Capital City Kraken

A member of the Fargo Grinders. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live