Youth

2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup champions crowned in Moorhead

Five different teams were awarded the Lamoureux Hockey Cup in divisions from 10U up to 14U this past weekend at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead

Two hockey players pose for a photo while sitting on the bench. They are both smiling, and one poses with a peace sign while the other poses with a thumbs up.
Members of Blue Army 14U pose for a photo at the Lamoureux Hockey Cup.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 3:31 PM

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Five different teams were awarded the Lamoureux Hockey Cup this weekend at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead.

14U Division:

Champions: Manitoba Hurricanes
Runner-Up: Northern Wings

A team poses for a picture with a hockey championship trophy that resembles the Stanley Cup.
The Manitoba Hurricanes '09s.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

12U Gold Division:

Champions: Northern Wings
Runner-Up: Sask Grrrowl

A hockey team poses with a trophy that resembles the Stanley Cup.
The Northern Wings 12U team.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

12U Silver Division:

Champions: River City Warriors
Runner-Up: Capital City Kraken

A 12U hockey player skates with the puck during a game.
Members of the River City Warriors compete during a game.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

10U Gold Division:

Champions: Sask Grrrowl
Runner-Up: Red River Ice Hawks

A hockey player drinks from a water bottle
A member of the Sask Grrrowl.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

10U Silver Division:

Champions: Fargo Grinders
Runner-Up: Capital City Kraken

A hockey player looks off into the distance during a game.
A member of the Fargo Grinders.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
