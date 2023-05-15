2023 Lamoureux Hockey Cup champions crowned in Moorhead
Five different teams were awarded the Lamoureux Hockey Cup in divisions from 10U up to 14U this past weekend at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Five different teams were awarded the Lamoureux Hockey Cup this weekend at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead.
14U Division:
Champions: Manitoba Hurricanes
Runner-Up: Northern Wings
12U Gold Division:
Champions: Northern Wings
Runner-Up: Sask Grrrowl
12U Silver Division:
Champions: River City Warriors
Runner-Up: Capital City Kraken
10U Gold Division:
Champions: Sask Grrrowl
Runner-Up: Red River Ice Hawks
10U Silver Division:
Champions: Fargo Grinders
Runner-Up: Capital City Kraken
