Youngstown Phantoms win first game against Fargo Force

The Youngstown Phantoms have the upper hand in the series against the Fargo Force, after winning 4-1 on the road in game one.

The Phantoms first took the lead first minute, with a goal from William Whitelaw , assisted by Shane Lachance and Andon Cerbone .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Miles Gunty scored the first goal, assisted by Tyler Catalano and Jack Willson .

Shane Lachance increased the lead to 3-0 late in the third, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Martin Misiak .

William Whitelaw also made it 4-0 less than a minute later.

The Force narrowed the gap to 4-1 with 58 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Anthony Menghini , assisted by JP Turner .

Coming up:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Fargo at Scheels Arena.