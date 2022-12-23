SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Coverage of IIHF World Junior hockey tournaments
Latest Headlines
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
·
By
Rob Beer
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
·
By
Mick Hatten
International
Noah Laba gears up for gold, talks first World Juniors experience
The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.
December 22, 2022 12:29 PM
·
By
Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
International
U.S. wraps up World Juniors pre-tournament slate with win over Sweden
University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud was one of five U.S. scorers in the win. Team USA opens the 2023 World Junior Championship on Monday, Dec. 26, against Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick.
December 21, 2022 06:00 PM
·
By
The Rink Live
International
UND's Jackson Blake, pair of Gophers score in Team USA's pre-tournament win at World Juniors
Two Gophers freshmen cap the scoring in a victory over Finland
December 19, 2022 11:45 PM
·
By
The Rink Live
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
·
By
Jess Myers
NCHC
UND's Jackson Blake makes U.S. World Junior squad
The UND freshman is headed to play in the under-20 event in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.
December 16, 2022 06:17 PM
·
By
Brad Elliott Schlossman
