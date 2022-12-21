SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
WCHA
Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:20 PM
·
By
Pioneer Staff Report
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
WCHA
'Getting to know you' stage starts early for incoming St. Thomas women's recruiting class
December 20, 2022 02:04 PM
WCHA
Minnesota State's Kelsey King among WCHA players of the week
December 19, 2022 04:34 PM
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
WCHA
Adriana Van De Leest, sophomore D-corps growing up for Bemidji State
December 15, 2022 06:12 PM
·
By
Christian Babcock
WCHA
SCSU's Klara Hymlarova talks about her Olympics experience, playing hockey in the Czech Republic
December 15, 2022 04:08 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
WCHA
WCHA notebook: St. Thomas earns its first conference points
December 15, 2022 03:54 PM
·
By
Sydney Wolf
WCHA
McMahon filling playmaking void up front for Bulldogs following departures of Giguere, Klein
December 14, 2022 04:38 PM
·
By
Matt Wellens
