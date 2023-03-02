Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College

Minnesota Duluth faces Harvard in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament at Ridder Arena
WCHA
WCHA Final Faceoff: Who's coming out on top?
The Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Gophers, and Badgers are all headed to the WCHA Final Faceoff in a season where anyone can win it all.
Idalski1 smaller.jpg
WCHA
SCSU's Brian Idalski, OSU's Nadine Muzerall are WCHA Co-Coaches of the Year
Idalski helped lead the Huskies to tie the program record for most wins in a season. Muzerall led the Buckeyes to their first WCHA regular season title.
March 02, 2023 05:27 PM
college women play hockey
WCHA
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Who's in, who's out, who's on the bubble?
Selection Sunday is now three days away on Sunday, March 5. On Saturday, five conference postseason champions will earn automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.
March 02, 2023 11:25 AM
jea 0173 Minnesota vs Ohio St WH.jpg
Women's College
Two Minnesotans among Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalists
The top-10 finalists for the 25th annual Patty Kazmaier award have been announced. Find out who made the list and when the award will be given out.
March 02, 2023 09:27 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
college women play hockey
WCHA
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Raising a Hockey Humanitarian Award finalist with Miki and Terry Hughes
Why has advocating for the mental health of young athletes become just as important as winning a national championship to Gabbie Hughes? We turn to her parents for the answer.
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play ice hockey
WCHA
Bulldogs sweep St. Cloud State with 5-1 win Saturday, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff
The Bulldogs took control with three goals in the second period, forcing the Huskies to flip flop goaltenders in Game 2
February 25, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
UMD goaltender Emma Soderberg keeps an eye on a shot
WCHA
Soderberg notches first assist, plus another shutout, in Bulldogs' series-opening win over St. Cloud State
Bulldogs goaltender Emma Soderberg was credited with an assist on the game-winning power play goal by defenseman Maggie Flaherty that gave UMD a 1-0 lead in the WCHA playoff series.
February 24, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Huskies_Hockey_Insider_podcast_logo.jpg
WCHA
SCSU women's coach previews this weekend's playoff series, talks about the team's improvements, looks ahead
Brian Idalski has doubled the number of wins from 2021-22 in his first season as Huskies head coach. He discusses how that has happened, some of his key players and what it will take against UMD
February 24, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Vetter.jpg
WCHA
Gophers, Bulldogs and Buckeyes dominate All-WCHA first team
Two players each from Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and regular season champ Ohio State were given top honors by the WCHA when its all conference teams were announced.
February 23, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Dayle Ross UMD.jpeg
WCHA
Dayle Ross' shin guards can't take anymore as she sets SCSU record
Sophomore defenseman sets single season record with 96 blocked shots for the Huskies, who open the WCHA playoffs with a best-of-three series at Minnesota Duluth this weekend
February 21, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

ADVERTISEMENT

celebration_003.JPG
WCHA
Buckeyes late rally nets their first WCHA regular-season crown and top seed in the league playoffs
Top-seeded Ohio State will host Bemidji State, Minnesota will host St. Thomas, Wisconsin will host Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota Duluth will host St. Cloud State in the WCHA first round.
February 19, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college women play ice hockey
WCHA
Bulldogs use another big second period to beat Beavers, sweep series
UMD finishes the regular season fourth in the WCHA, will host fifth-place St. Cloud State next weekend at Amsoil Arena in the WCHA quarterfinals.
February 18, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play ice hockey
WCHA
Bulldogs co-captain, Sophie's Squad co-founder Hughes a finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award again
UMD fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes is a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second-straight season for her mental health advocacy.
February 16, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT