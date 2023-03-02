Women's College
The Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Gophers, and Badgers are all headed to the WCHA Final Faceoff in a season where anyone can win it all.
Idalski helped lead the Huskies to tie the program record for most wins in a season. Muzerall led the Buckeyes to their first WCHA regular season title.
Selection Sunday is now three days away on Sunday, March 5. On Saturday, five conference postseason champions will earn automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.
The top-10 finalists for the 25th annual Patty Kazmaier award have been announced. Find out who made the list and when the award will be given out.
Why has advocating for the mental health of young athletes become just as important as winning a national championship to Gabbie Hughes? We turn to her parents for the answer.
The Bulldogs took control with three goals in the second period, forcing the Huskies to flip flop goaltenders in Game 2
Soderberg notches first assist, plus another shutout, in Bulldogs' series-opening win over St. Cloud State
Bulldogs goaltender Emma Soderberg was credited with an assist on the game-winning power play goal by defenseman Maggie Flaherty that gave UMD a 1-0 lead in the WCHA playoff series.
SCSU women's coach previews this weekend's playoff series, talks about the team's improvements, looks ahead
Brian Idalski has doubled the number of wins from 2021-22 in his first season as Huskies head coach. He discusses how that has happened, some of his key players and what it will take against UMD
Two players each from Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and regular season champ Ohio State were given top honors by the WCHA when its all conference teams were announced.
Sophomore defenseman sets single season record with 96 blocked shots for the Huskies, who open the WCHA playoffs with a best-of-three series at Minnesota Duluth this weekend
Top-seeded Ohio State will host Bemidji State, Minnesota will host St. Thomas, Wisconsin will host Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota Duluth will host St. Cloud State in the WCHA first round.
UMD finishes the regular season fourth in the WCHA, will host fifth-place St. Cloud State next weekend at Amsoil Arena in the WCHA quarterfinals.
Bulldogs co-captain, Sophie's Squad co-founder Hughes a finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award again
UMD fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes is a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second-straight season for her mental health advocacy.
