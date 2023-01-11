UW-Superior Yellowjackets end five-loss run

The game between the Hamline Pipers and the UW-Superior Yellowjackets finished 4-2 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for UW-Superior after five straight defeats.

The Yellowjackets took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Anna Scherling. Jenna Hoops assisted.

The Pipers tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Emme Nelson , assisted by Haley Eder-Zdechlik .

Cora Coz scored early into the second period.

Andrea Stelling then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1.

Sydney Lemke narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period, assisted by Ally Steffensmeier .

Kailey Swerhun increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later.

Next up:

The Pipers host St. Catherine on Friday at 3 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Saint Benedict on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.