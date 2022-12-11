UW-Stevens Point Pointers win at home against St. Catherine Wildcats

The UW-Stevens Point Pointers won when they visited the St. Catherine Wildcats on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.

The hosting Pointers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Josie Bender. Laina Berthiaume assisted.

The Pointers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Courtney Leising scored.

Lauren Henriksen narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Paige Loidolt .

The Pointers increased the lead to 3-1 with 11 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Maike Zipp.

Next games:

The Pointers play Augsburg away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face UW-Stevens Point at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.