UW-Stevens Point Pointers win at home against St. Catherine Wildcats
The UW-Stevens Point Pointers won when they visited the St. Catherine Wildcats on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.
The hosting Pointers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Josie Bender. Laina Berthiaume assisted.
The Pointers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Courtney Leising scored.
Lauren Henriksen narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Paige Loidolt .
The Pointers increased the lead to 3-1 with 11 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Maike Zipp.
Next games:
The Pointers play Augsburg away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face UW-Stevens Point at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.