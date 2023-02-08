UW-River Falls Falcons win at home against Saint Benedict Blazers

The UW-River Falls Falcons won the home game against the Saint Benedict Blazers 12-2 on Tuesday.

The Falcons started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Alex Hantge scoring in the first period, assisted by Abigail Stow and Jessica Rubenalt.

The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Bailey Olson scored, assisted by Emma Schmitz.

The Falcons' Alex Hantge increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Abigail Stow and Braelyn Sathers .

The Falcons' Maddie McCollins increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Megan Goodreau and Braelyn Sathers.

The Falcons scored six goals in second period an held the lead 10-2 going in to the second break.

Emma Schmitz increased the lead to 2-11 halfway through the third period, assisted by Bailey Olson.

Abigail Stow increased the lead to 2-12 three minutes later, assisted by Aubrey Nelvin and Alex Hantge.