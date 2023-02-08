UW-River Falls Falcons victorious against Saint Benedict Blazers

The UW-River Falls Falcons defeated the Saint Benedict Blazers 12-2 on Tuesday.

The Falcons started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Alex Hantge scoring in the first period, assisted by Abigail Stow and Jessica Rubenalt.

The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Bailey Olson in the first period, assisted by Emma Schmitz.

The Falcons' Alex Hantge increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Abigail Stow and Braelyn Sathers .

The Falcons increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first when Maddie McCollins scored, assisted by Megan Goodreau and Braelyn Sathers.

The Falcons scored six goals in second period an held the lead 10-2 going in to the second break.

Emma Schmitz increased the lead to 2-11 halfway through the third period, assisted by Bailey Olson.

Abigail Stow increased the lead to 2-12 three minutes later, assisted by Aubrey Nelvin and Alex Hantge.