UW-River Falls Falcons beat St. Scholastica Saints and continue winning run

The game between the UW-River Falls Falcons and the St. Scholastica Saints on Tuesday finished 5-1. The result means UW-River Falls has four straight wins.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jessie Ketola . Kayla Kasel and Hanley Block assisted.

The Falcons' Bailey Olson tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Jessica Rubenalt and Allisen Carothers .

The Falcons took the lead late into the first when Abigail Stow scored, assisted by Alex Hantge and Maddie McCollins.

The Falcons scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Makenna Aure increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Alex Hantge.

Next games:

The Falcons host Gustavus on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST. The Saints host Concordia to play the Cobbers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.