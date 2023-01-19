UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' winning run ended after game against Augsburg Auggies

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' run of seven straight wins ended at home against the Augsburg Auggies. Wednesday's game finished 2-2.

The Auggies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Emily Cronkhite .

The Blugolds' Taylar Meier tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Emily Hart.

Kennedy Stein scored late in the second period, assisted by Katie Flynn and Emily Cronkhite.

Late, Sophie Rausch scored a goal, assisted by Hallie Sheridan and Emily Hart, making the score 2-2.

Coming up:

The Blugolds travel to St. Scholastica on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Auggies visit Gustavus to play the Gusties on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.