UW-Eau Claire Blugolds' unbeaten run continues

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds remain hard to beat. The 4-1 win road against the St. Scholastica Saints means they notched up a ninth consecutive game without defeat.

The Saints took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Allie Bussey . Mariah Haedrich and Lisa LaRoche assisted.

Sophie Rausch scored late in the second period, assisted by Hallie Sheridan and Emily Hart.

Late, Sophie Rausch scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Samantha Scherling increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Hallie Sheridan.

Sophie Rausch increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Emily Hart and Hallie Sheridan.

Next games:

The Saints travel to Hamline on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Blugolds visit St. Scholastica to play the Saints on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.