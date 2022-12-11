UW-Eau Claire Blugolds keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Concordia Cobbers, making it seven in a row. They won 8-0 over Concordia.

The hosting Blugolds took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Sophie Rausch. Emily Hart assisted.

The Blugolds' Jordyn McAlpine increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Keira Bolt.

Sophie Rausch scored early in the second period, assisted by Samantha Scherling and Hallie Sheridan.

Six minutes into the period, Emily Hart scored a goal, assisted by Hattie Verstegen, making the score 4-0.

The Blugolds increased the lead to 5-0, after only 35 seconds into the third period when Ellie Anderson found the back of the net, assisted by Sam Bandholz and Taylar Meier.

Eden Gruber increased the lead to 6-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sadie Long.

Eden Gruber increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Hattie Verstegen.

In the end the 8-0 came from Samantha Scherling who increased the Blugolds' lead, assisted by Sydney Johnson, with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next up:

The Cobbers play against UW-River Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Blugolds will face Augsburg on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.