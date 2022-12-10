UW-Eau Claire Blugolds beat Hamline Pipers and continue winning run

The game between the Hamline Pipers and the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds on Tuesday finished 4-1. The result means Eau Claire has five straight wins.

The visiting Blugolds took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sophie Rausch. Hallie Sheridan assisted.

The Blugolds increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Eden Gruber late in the first, assisted by Hattie Verstegen.

Sophie Rausch scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Hattie Verstegen and Emily Hart.

The Pipers narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Haley Eder-Zdechlik found the back of the net, assisted by Emme Nelson and Cheyenne Abear .

Sophie Rausch increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later.

Next games:

The Pipers host UW-Stevens Point on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Blugolds visit Concordia to play the Cobbers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.