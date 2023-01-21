Unbeaten run of nine games was ended by Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Augsburg Auggies had an impressive run of nine games without defeat to defend in Saturday's game against the Gustavus Golden Gusties. But it was not to be continued. Home team Gustavus won the game 4-0.

The hosting Gusties took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lindsey Bjerke .

The Gusties' Margot Bettman increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Lily Mortenson and Hannah Gray .

Brooke Remington scored late in the second period, assisted by Sophia Coltvet and Hannah Gray.

In the end the 4-0 came from Kayla Vrieze who increased the Gusties' lead, early into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

The win over the Auggies means that the Gusties have nine home wins in a row.

Next up:

The Gusties travel to St. Catherine on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Auggies will face Saint Benedict on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST.