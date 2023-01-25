Trailing in third period – St. Scholastica Saints win nevertheless

The road team UW-Eau Claire Blugolds held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The St. Scholastica Saints, however, managed to turn the game around and win 4-1.

Next games:

The Saints travel to the Hamline Pipers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Blugolds will face St. Scholastica at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.