Trailing in third period – Saint Benedict Blazers win nevertheless

The road team Hamline Pipers held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The Saint Benedict Blazers, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-2.

Saint Benedict's Ava Stinnett scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Pipers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Cheyenne Abear . Emme Nelson and Ally Steffensmeier assisted.

The Pipers' Nikki Olund increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Mackenzie Kaasa .

The Blazers' Shauna Miller narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first.

The Blazers tied the score 2-2, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Aurora Opsahl netted one, assisted by Ava Stinnett.

Ava Stinnett took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Corrine Brown and Aurora Opsahl.

Coming up:

The Blazers host the Augsburg Auggies on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. The Pipers will face St. Scholastica at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.