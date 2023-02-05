Three points for St. Olaf Oles after third-period win against St. Catherine Wildcats

The St. Olaf Oles defeated the visiting St. Catherine Wildcats 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third St. Olaf managed to pull out a win.

St. Olaf's Molly Terebayza scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Paige Loidolt . Raechel Painovich assisted.

Sol. Berg-Messerole scored early into the second period.

Sophie McBane took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Grace Lankas .

Marie Reimer tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kaitlyn Blair and Laura Denchfield .

The Oles took the lead within the first minute in overtime when Molly Terebayza found the back of the net, assisted by Lexie Ligday . That left the final score at 3-2.

The Oles have now racked up six straight home wins.

Next games:

On Friday, the Oles face Saint Benedict at 7 p.m. CST and the Wildcats take on Bethel at home at 7 p.m. CST.