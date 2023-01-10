Three points for Concordia Stingers after third-period win against Bethel Royals

The Concordia Stingers defeated the home-team Bethel Royals 4-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Concordia managed to pull out a win.

Concordia's Brooke Gibson scored the game-winning goal.

Six goals were scored in the first period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second period.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Stingers took the lead early when Brooke Gibson found the back of the net. The 4-3 goal was the last one of the game.