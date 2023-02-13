Three points for Augsburg Auggies after third-period win against Hamline Pipers

The Augsburg Auggies defeated the visiting Hamline Pipers 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Augsburg managed to pull out a win.

Augsburg's Jenna Gerold scored the game-winning goal.

The Pipers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Morgan Wohlers . Haley Eder-Zdechlik and Emme Nelson assisted.

The Auggies tied the score 1-1, after only nine seconds into the second period when Kennedy Stein netted one, assisted by Emily Cronkhite .

The Auggies made it 2-1 midway through when Elizabeth Fagerlind scored, assisted by Nora Stepan and Tenley Stewart .

Halfway through, Elizabeth Valley scored a goal, assisted by Cheyenne Abear and Emme Nelson, making the score 2-2.

The Auggies took the lead within the first minute into overtime when Jenna Gerold beat the goalie, assisted by Kennedy Stein and Katie Flynn . The 3-2 goal held up as the game winner.

The win over the Pipers means that the Auggies have seven home wins in a row.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.