Strong third period wins it for St. Scholastica Saints against UW-Superior Yellowjackets

A tight game between the home-team UW-Superior Yellowjackets and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints wasn't settled until the third period, when St. Scholastica scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

St. Scholastica's Lauryn Hull scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Saints took the lead when Lisa LaRoche scored assisted by Abby Pohlkamp .

The Yellowjackets tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Cora Coz, assisted by C. C. Hayes and Emma Booth.

The Saints took the lead early when Lauryn Hull beat the goalie, assisted by Mariah Haedrich . The 2-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Yellowjackets travel to St. Olaf on Friday at 4 p.m. CST. The Saints will face UW-River Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.