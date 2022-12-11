Strong third period wins it for St. Scholastica Saints against UW-Superior Yellowjackets
A tight game between the home-team UW-Superior Yellowjackets and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints wasn't settled until the third period, when St. Scholastica scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.
A tight game between the home-team UW-Superior Yellowjackets and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints wasn't settled until the third period, when St. Scholastica scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.
St. Scholastica's Lauryn Hull scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Saints took the lead when Lisa LaRoche scored assisted by Abby Pohlkamp .
The Yellowjackets tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Cora Coz, assisted by C. C. Hayes and Emma Booth.
The Saints took the lead early when Lauryn Hull beat the goalie, assisted by Mariah Haedrich . The 2-1 goal was the last one of the game.
Next up:
The Yellowjackets travel to St. Olaf on Friday at 4 p.m. CST. The Saints will face UW-River Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST.