Strong third period wins it for Saint Benedict Blazers against UW-Superior Yellowjackets

A tight game between the home-team UW-Superior Yellowjackets and the visiting Saint Benedict Blazers wasn't settled until the third period, when Saint Benedict scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The hosting Yellowjackets took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kailey Swerhun.

Aurora Opsahl scored early into the second period, assisted by Ava Stinnett.

Jamie Bimberg then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Presley Kraemer assisted.

Late, Jenna Hoops scored a goal, assisted by Brynn MacLean and Emma Booth, making the score 2-2.

The Blazers took the lead early in the third period when Jamie Benzie scored, assisted by Sydney Hunst.

Ava Stinnett increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Aurora Opsahl and Emma Rooks.