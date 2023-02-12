Strong third period wins it for Saint Benedict Blazers against St. Olaf Oles

A tight game between the home-team Saint Benedict Blazers and the visiting St. Olaf Oles wasn't settled until the third period, when Saint Benedict scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-0.

The Blazers first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Jenna Timm, assisted by Jamie Benzie.

Aurora Opsahl increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third, assisted by Ava Stinnett.

The Blazers made it 3-0 when Jamie Benzie scored the first goal, assisted by Sami Hackley and Emma Rooks late into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Blazers will host the Wildcats at 6 p.m. CST, and the Oles will visit the Gusties at 7 p.m. CST.