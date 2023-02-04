Strong third period wins it for Saint Benedict Blazers against Saint Mary's Cardinals

A tight game between the home-team Saint Benedict Blazers and the visiting Saint Mary's Cardinals wasn't settled until the third period, when Saint Benedict scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The hosting Blazers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Sami Hackley scoring in the first minute.

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Katie Pierpont scored.

The Blazers took the lead with 01.19 remaining of the third period after a goal from Aurora Opsahl, assisted by Jenna Timm.

The Blazers increased the lead to 3-1 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Emma Rooks, assisted by Jenna Timm and Ally Frantzick.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.